Pakistan's Supreme Court Counters Anti-Judiciary Campaign: Journalists Summoned, JIT Formed

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has responded to an alleged anti-judiciary campaign by forming a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and issuing summons to journalists. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned 65 individuals involved in the campaign, including 47 journalists from both mainstream media and social media platforms. The campaign began following a Supreme Court decision that upheld a ruling by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), resulting in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party losing its symbol, the 'bat'.

Formation of JIT and Issuing of Summons

The federal government established the JIT under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, to investigate the campaign. The team is composed of representatives from various intelligence and law enforcement agencies. The FIA, under the direction of the JIT, issued summons to those believed to be involved in the campaign. The individuals summoned are directed to appear before the FIA cyber-crime center on January 31.

The Role of the Media

Of the 65 individuals summoned by the FIA, 47 are journalists and YouTubers accused of spreading propaganda against the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on social media. This highlights the significant role the media, especially social media, can play in shaping public opinion and narratives, both positively and negatively.

Response from the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court, led by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has taken note of the FIA's actions. The Chief Justice held a meeting with stakeholders from the Supreme Court and High Court Press Association, who called for the withdrawal of the FIA notices. A hearing has been scheduled before a three-member bench of the Supreme Court for January 29 to address the issue.

In addition to the FIA's summons, the authorities have decided to place the names of those leading the anti-judiciary campaigns on the Exit Control List (ECL) and the Stop List, effectively restricting their ability to leave the country. This action underscores the severity of the situation and the government's commitment to maintaining the integrity and respect for the judiciary.