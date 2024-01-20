Pakistan's Chief Justice Advocates for Transparency and Accountability in Judiciary

Addressing a training workshop for journalists, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa stressed the constitutional right of every citizen to access information, emphasizing that even the Supreme Court is bound by Article 19A of the Constitution. This article pertains to the crucial right of every citizen to access public information, a cornerstone of democratic societies worldwide. By bringing the judiciary under its purview, CJP Isa has reinforced the commitment of the highest echelons of Pakistan's judiciary to transparency and accountability.

Advertisment

Reiterating the Importance of Transparency and Truth

CJP Isa underscored the importance of truth and transparency in the judiciary, revealing measures such as broadcasting important cases live to promote public understanding and engagement. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to nominate and appoint knowledgeable judges for the judicial commission and to ensure the effective functioning of the Supreme Judicial Council. These measures, he underscored, are part of a broader initiative to instil greater transparency and foster public faith in the judiciary.

Educational Reform and Accountability Measures

Advertisment

The Chief Justice also discussed initiatives to improve educational institutions, including the restoration of student unions at Quaid-e-Azam University. By stressing educational reform, CJP Isa has signaled the judiciary's recognition of the vital role that well-informed and engaged citizens play in a functional democracy. The Chief Justice also released a three-month performance report of the judiciary, marking the initiation of a new era of accountability to journalists. He reminded the audience that the Constitution's Articles 19 and 19A support freedom of the press and the right to information, serving as the bedrock for an informed and engaged citizenry.

Efforts to Expedite Case Resolution

CJP Isa also highlighted efforts by the Supreme Court to resolve more cases in less time, citing recent statistics on settled and filed cases. This emphasis on efficiency is a response to longstanding public concerns about the slow pace of judicial processes. In another significant development, Supreme Court Justice Athar Minallah cautioned against the influence of social media on judges, suggesting that it could lead to a violation of their oath. He called for trust in the judiciary amidst criticism and reflected on the historical curtailment of free speech in Pakistan, dating back to the censoring of the country's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah's speech.