Oxford Police Investigates Controversial Arrest Featured on TikTok

The Oxford Police Department has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Miami University student, Devin Johnson, an incident that gained attention after a TikTok video showed an officer striking the student at Brick Street bar on November 18. The department is also seeking the assistance of the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office in conducting an external investigation.

Unseen Surveillance Footage

Questions have been raised regarding the transparency of the initial administrative review after it was discovered that surveillance footage from the bar was not included in the use-of-force report. The video in question suggests that the officer, identified as Matt Blauvelt, struck Johnson while attempting to restrain him. The police department is currently scrutinizing why this critical piece of evidence was omitted from the initial review.

Officer on Administrative Leave

As the investigation unfolds, Officer Blauvelt has been placed on paid administrative leave. Blauvelt’s lawyer and the FOP president have defended his actions, stating that the use of force was necessary due to Johnson’s resistance. Notably, Blauvelt’s personnel file does not indicate any prior use of force disciplinary actions. The department’s Police Chief, John A. Jones, signed off Blauvelt’s use-of-force case but has acknowledged the oversight in the exclusion of the video evidence.

Call for External Review

In addition to the internal investigation, Johnson’s lawyer, Ryan Agee, has called for an external review of the incident. The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to determine whether Blauvelt’s actions were in violation of department policy. Meanwhile, Johnson is facing charges of resisting arrest, assault, underage possession, and criminal trespassing. Chief Jones has urged the community to withhold judgment until all facts are revealed.

In the wake of the incident, the Oxford NAACP is reportedly involved in discussions with police and city officials, reflecting the department’s commitment to transparency and ongoing community dialogue.