Orlando Hooters Sued over Child's Injury from Mold Slip: Negligence Claimed

In a turn of events that raises questions about the responsibilities of businesses towards their customers' safety, an International Drive Hooters restaurant in Orlando, Florida, finds itself on the receiving end of a lawsuit. The plaintiff, Gemma Moreno, alleges that her child was injured after slipping on mold outside the establishment. The incident, which occurred in August 2020, has now led to legal action filed on January 26, 2024.

Allegations of Negligence

The lawsuit accuses HOA Restaurant Holder LLC and Plato Investments, the entities behind the restaurant, of failing to maintain a safe condition on their premises. It alleges that the child slipped on mold emanating from a downspout while searching for the main entrance. According to Moreno, no warnings about this potential hazard were given by the accused, thus indicating a lack of due diligence in ensuring customer safety.

Impact on the Child

As a result of the slip, the child is said to have suffered physical injuries. However, the ramifications of the incident extend beyond the physical realm. The child has reportedly developed mental and psychological disorders, leading to pain, suffering, disability, and disfigurement. The aftermath of the accident, as described in the lawsuit, paints a disturbing picture of the potential dangers lurking in unsuspected corners of public premises.

Post-Incident Response Criticized

Adding to the gravity of the allegations, Moreno claims that after the incident, the companies failed to seek proper medical assessment and diagnosis for the child's injuries. This neglect, if proven, could potentially exacerbate the accused's liabilities in this case. The suit seeks a jury trial, requesting over $50,000 in damages for the traumatic experience and its consequences.

In the wake of this incident, businesses, patrons, and the legal fraternity will be closely watching this case. Its outcome could potentially set a precedent for how businesses are expected to handle the safety and well-being of their customers, especially the vulnerable ones.