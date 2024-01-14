en English
Courts & Law

Orissa High Court Directs Acceleration of Cases Involving MPs and MLAs

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
In an unprecedented move, the Orissa High Court has instructed district and sessions judges across all 30 districts to expedite the processing of legal cases involving Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs). The directive comes in response to a comprehensive review of 423 pending cases against MPs and MLAs conducted by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Dr. BR Sarangi and Justice Murahari Sri Raman.

Prioritizing Cases Based on Severity

The High Court has mandated that these cases be prioritized according to the severity of the charges, beginning with those punishable by death or life imprisonment. The judges have been advised to avoid adjournments except under exceptional circumstances, signifying an attempt to speed up the typically slow legal process.

Aligning with Supreme Court’s Instructions

The directive came on the heels of a suo-motu writ petition by the deputy registrar (judicial) of the Orissa High Court. This move aligns with the Supreme Court’s instructions, seeking to ensure the swift resolution of criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs.

Monthly Reports and Technological Advancements

District and sessions judges have been instructed to submit monthly reports detailing the number of cases filed, resolved, and pending. They are also tasked with updating their websites with comprehensive information about these cases, enhancing infrastructure, and adopting appropriate technology for efficient court proceedings.

Of the 423 cases under review, many are in the initial stages, with some dating back as far as 1991. This underscores the need for an accelerated approach to processing these cases, which the Orissa High Court’s directive aims to address.

Courts & Law India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

