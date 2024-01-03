Oregon Winery Sues Utility Company Over 2020 Labor Day Fires

In the wake of the devastating Oregon Labor Day fires of 2020, Brigadoon Vineyards LLC has launched a legal battle against Pacific Power and parent company, PacifiCorp, accusing them of negligence. The vineyard claims that the utility’s decision to keep power running during extreme weather warnings led to system failures and, subsequently, the wildfires that wreaked havoc across the region.

Claims Against PacifiCorp

Brigadoon Vineyards alleges that the fires caused extensive smoke damage to their grapes, drastically impacting their wine production and sales. The vineyard suffered not only material losses but also significant reputational harm leading to the loss of valuable retail shelf space. The lawsuit puts forth the argument that PacifiCorp prioritized profits over safety by continuing to sell electricity and side-stepping the potential costs of power shutdowns.

Legal Proceedings and Defense

While a Lane County circuit court judge dismissed an inverse condemnation claim against PacifiCorp, the negligence and gross negligence claims are moving forward. The utility company, on the other hand, has countered these claims. It has dubbed the allegations of smoke damage as baseless and voiced concerns that the lawsuits are threatening their capacity to provide essential services. PacifiCorp has, however, settled similar claims in Douglas County.

Implications and Future Possibilities

Robert Julian, the attorney representing Brigadoon Vineyards, believes that the lawsuit could pave the way for stricter regulations for utility companies. He has also suggested that the Oregon legislature should allocate funds for timely investigations into the causes of fires. Interestingly, in June 2023, a related case saw a jury awarding over $90 million to victims of the wildfires, indicating that PacifiCorp could potentially face further punitive damages.