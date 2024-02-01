Oregon Supreme Court Upholds Measure 113: Republican Senators Barred from Re-election

In an epoch-making ruling, the Oregon Supreme Court unanimously upheld Measure 113 - a controversial amendment that has been a subject of intense debate in political circles. The measure, which bars lawmakers from seeking re-election if they have recorded more than ten unexcused absences, has resulted in the disqualification of ten Republican state senators from running for re-election.

Interpretation of Measure 113

Measure 113, a voter-approved amendment to the state constitution, was introduced to curb boycotts by legislators. However, the language of the amendment was subjected to diverse interpretations. The court found the language ambiguous, with both sides presenting plausible interpretations. Despite this, the court ruled in favor of Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin Valade's interpretation, emphasizing the intent of the voters as the crucial determinant.

Implications of the Ruling

Due to the upheld ruling, the ten Republican senators who staged a record-long walkout last year to stall bills on abortion, transgender healthcare, and gun rights, are barred from running for re-election. This decision carries significant implications for the upcoming election and the future of Oregon's legislative process, reshaping the makeup of the chamber. Come January 2025, at least five of the 11 Republicans in the Senate will leave office.

Contextual Considerations

While the petitioners made a compelling case based solely on the text of the amendment, the court made it clear that the decision was not made in isolation. It took into consideration the context in which voters understood the measure. The accompanying materials provided to voters, including the ballot title and state-issued voter's pamphlet, clearly stated that the amendment would apply to the immediate next terms of office for legislators. This was deemed to reflect the voters' understanding and intention, leading the court to uphold Griffin-Valade's interpretation of the measure.