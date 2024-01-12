Opielas Challenge Railroad Commission’s ‘65% Rule’ at Texas Supreme Court

Elsie and Adrian Opiela have taken their battle against the Railroad Commission’s issuance of a drilling permit for a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) well to the Texas Supreme Court. Their contention revolves around the Commission’s ‘65% Rule’ used for issuing permits for multi-tract horizontal wells, which they argue is invalid on grounds that the Commission lacks the authority to establish such a rule without valid pooling authority or compliance with the Mineral Interest Pooling Act.

Dispute Over Commission’s Authority

The Opielas assert that the Commission’s decision, which was previously confirmed by the Austin Court of Appeals, suffers from erroneous judgment. They argue that the court disregarded the anti-pooling provision present in their oil and gas lease. This provision, they claim, is crucial and negates the Commission’s decision to validate Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating’s right to drill in good faith.

Challenging the Ruling on Several Grounds

The Opielas’ challenge to the ruling is multifaceted. They argue that the Commission has failed to obtain consent from mineral and royalty owners for pooling and allocation of production, leading to a breach of their rights. Moreover, they contend the Commission has not adequately determined its authority to develop approval policies, leading to a potential misuse of power.

Misinterpretation of Texas Statutes

Another significant point of contention is the alleged misinterpretation of Texas statutes pertaining to pooling for horizontal drilling. The Opielas argue that the Commission’s conclusion—that Magnolia had a good-faith claim to drill despite the anti-pooling clause in their lease—is incorrect. They maintain that the anti-pooling clause is indeed relevant and that the Commission’s rules necessitate a good-faith claim for creating a pooled unit, which they assert is absent in this case.