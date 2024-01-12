en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Opielas Challenge Railroad Commission’s ‘65% Rule’ at Texas Supreme Court

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Opielas Challenge Railroad Commission’s ‘65% Rule’ at Texas Supreme Court

Elsie and Adrian Opiela have taken their battle against the Railroad Commission’s issuance of a drilling permit for a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) well to the Texas Supreme Court. Their contention revolves around the Commission’s ‘65% Rule’ used for issuing permits for multi-tract horizontal wells, which they argue is invalid on grounds that the Commission lacks the authority to establish such a rule without valid pooling authority or compliance with the Mineral Interest Pooling Act.

Dispute Over Commission’s Authority

The Opielas assert that the Commission’s decision, which was previously confirmed by the Austin Court of Appeals, suffers from erroneous judgment. They argue that the court disregarded the anti-pooling provision present in their oil and gas lease. This provision, they claim, is crucial and negates the Commission’s decision to validate Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating’s right to drill in good faith.

Challenging the Ruling on Several Grounds

The Opielas’ challenge to the ruling is multifaceted. They argue that the Commission has failed to obtain consent from mineral and royalty owners for pooling and allocation of production, leading to a breach of their rights. Moreover, they contend the Commission has not adequately determined its authority to develop approval policies, leading to a potential misuse of power.

Misinterpretation of Texas Statutes

Another significant point of contention is the alleged misinterpretation of Texas statutes pertaining to pooling for horizontal drilling. The Opielas argue that the Commission’s conclusion—that Magnolia had a good-faith claim to drill despite the anti-pooling clause in their lease—is incorrect. They maintain that the anti-pooling clause is indeed relevant and that the Commission’s rules necessitate a good-faith claim for creating a pooled unit, which they assert is absent in this case.

0
Courts & Law Energy United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
56 seconds ago
Bareilly Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Prosthetic Limbs Distribution Scam
A Bareilly court in Uttar Pradesh has issued an arrest warrant for Louise Khurshid, wife of former Union External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, and Athar Farooqui in relation to an alleged scam associated with the dispersion of prosthetic limbs and equipment for the disabled. The MP-MLA court, under the supervision of Magistrate Shubhangi, has instructed
Bareilly Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Prosthetic Limbs Distribution Scam
Insider Trading: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
16 mins ago
Insider Trading: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
Family of Armed Man Shot by Police Supports Officers' Actions
16 mins ago
Family of Armed Man Shot by Police Supports Officers' Actions
Slovenian Judicial Council Seeks Constitutional Review of Public Sector Pay Law
14 mins ago
Slovenian Judicial Council Seeks Constitutional Review of Public Sector Pay Law
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
14 mins ago
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
85-Year-Old Woman Dies in Bus Collision in Hackney: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward
14 mins ago
85-Year-Old Woman Dies in Bus Collision in Hackney: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward
Latest Headlines
World News
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
14 seconds
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
39 seconds
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
12 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
13 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
13 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
14 mins
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
14 mins
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
15 mins
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
15 mins
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
21 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
27 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app