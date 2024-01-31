OnlyFans Model's Parents Arrested for Alleged Evidence Tampering in Boyfriend's Murder Case

The case of Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, has taken a shocking twist with the arrest of her parents, Deborah and Kim Clenney, on charges of alleged evidence tampering. The parents, based in Texas, were apprehended on felony warrants related to their daughter's ongoing second-degree murder trial. Courtney has been in jail since August 2022 and has pleaded not guilty, invoking self-defense. The latest development in the case adds another layer to an already complex and highly publicized investigation.

Parents Arrested for Tampering with Evidence

Central to the parents' arrest is Obumseli's laptop, found in the Miami apartment the couple shared after his death. The Clenneys allegedly attempted to access this device before handing it over to Obumseli's legal team. While the nature of the data they sought remains unclear, the act has prompted serious legal repercussions. The arrest signals a widening of the investigation scope, ensnaring not just Courtney but her parents as well.

Kim Clenney, during a bail hearing in November 2022, testified to his daughter's claims of self-defense, suggesting a history of mistreatment towards Courtney. A video, released earlier, shows Courtney angrily confronting Obumseli in an Aspen rental, hinting at a volatile relationship. Courtney's attorney maintains the stabbing was self-defense and has lambasted the parents' arrest as a case of prosecutorial overreach.