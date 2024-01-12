en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney’s Murder Charge Backed by Video Assault

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney’s Murder Charge Backed by Video Assault

Courtney Clenney, a 27-year-old OnlyFans model, was filmed abusing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, two months before she allegedly stabbed him to death. The video, which was shot in February 2022 in Aspen, Colorado, on an OnlyFans content trip, paints a vivid picture of the couple’s tumultuous relationship.

Violent Encounter Captured on Video

The video, recently released by the Haggard Law Firm representing Obumseli’s family, shows an enraged Clenney hitting and yelling at Obumseli. She accuses him of infidelity and jeopardizing her sobriety. The film is set to serve as crucial evidence in the murder case against Clenney.

During their confrontation, Clenney vents her fury at Obumseli for allegedly flirting with other women and costing her money. This incident was not the first of its kind. Another altercation between the pair was caught on an elevator’s video feed in February 2022.

Contrasting Claims

While Clenney’s legal team asserts that she acted in self-defense, the Obumseli family’s lawyer paints a different picture. They describe Clenney as explosive when provoked, with Obumseli being the victim of her outbursts.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Clenney was arrested in Hawaii following the incident, subsequently extradited to South Florida. She has been held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since August 2022. The model, also known as Courtney Tailor, who had 2 million Instagram followers at the time of her arrest, is charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

Despite the charges, Clenney has pleaded not guilty. The case continues to unfold, with her scheduled to appear before Judge Laura Cruz in Miami-Dade County at 9:30 a.m. on an upcoming Friday.

This case, involving an OnlyFans model, a violent death, and claims of self-defense, continues to grip the public’s attention. As the legal battle ensues, the world awaits the verdict, which will undoubtedly have lasting implications.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
4 mins ago
Missouri's Anti-ESG Investing Rules Face Legal Challenge
On January 5, 2024, a critical turning point arrived in the legal dispute concerning Missouri’s rules on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives in investment decisions. The motion to dismiss the case, SIFMA v. Ashcroft, proposed by Missouri officials was rejected by Judge Bough of the Western District of Missouri, paving the way for the
Missouri's Anti-ESG Investing Rules Face Legal Challenge
BJP Slams Siddaramaiah Government Over Haveri Assault Case
1 hour ago
BJP Slams Siddaramaiah Government Over Haveri Assault Case
BJP Condemns Siddaramaiah Govt. Following Moral Policing Incident: Upcoming Discussion on 'India's Agenda'
1 hour ago
BJP Condemns Siddaramaiah Govt. Following Moral Policing Incident: Upcoming Discussion on 'India's Agenda'
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
7 mins ago
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
High-Speed Multi-State Chase Ends in Fatal Altercation
19 mins ago
High-Speed Multi-State Chase Ends in Fatal Altercation
Prominent Myanmar Journalist Shin Daewe Sentenced to Life in Prison
47 mins ago
Prominent Myanmar Journalist Shin Daewe Sentenced to Life in Prison
Latest Headlines
World News
Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing
11 seconds
Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
38 seconds
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
1 min
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
2 mins
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
3 mins
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
4 mins
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
6 mins
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
6 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
6 mins
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app