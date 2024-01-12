OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney’s Murder Charge Backed by Video Assault

Courtney Clenney, a 27-year-old OnlyFans model, was filmed abusing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, two months before she allegedly stabbed him to death. The video, which was shot in February 2022 in Aspen, Colorado, on an OnlyFans content trip, paints a vivid picture of the couple’s tumultuous relationship.

Violent Encounter Captured on Video

The video, recently released by the Haggard Law Firm representing Obumseli’s family, shows an enraged Clenney hitting and yelling at Obumseli. She accuses him of infidelity and jeopardizing her sobriety. The film is set to serve as crucial evidence in the murder case against Clenney.

During their confrontation, Clenney vents her fury at Obumseli for allegedly flirting with other women and costing her money. This incident was not the first of its kind. Another altercation between the pair was caught on an elevator’s video feed in February 2022.

Contrasting Claims

While Clenney’s legal team asserts that she acted in self-defense, the Obumseli family’s lawyer paints a different picture. They describe Clenney as explosive when provoked, with Obumseli being the victim of her outbursts.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Clenney was arrested in Hawaii following the incident, subsequently extradited to South Florida. She has been held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since August 2022. The model, also known as Courtney Tailor, who had 2 million Instagram followers at the time of her arrest, is charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

Despite the charges, Clenney has pleaded not guilty. The case continues to unfold, with her scheduled to appear before Judge Laura Cruz in Miami-Dade County at 9:30 a.m. on an upcoming Friday.

This case, involving an OnlyFans model, a violent death, and claims of self-defense, continues to grip the public’s attention. As the legal battle ensues, the world awaits the verdict, which will undoubtedly have lasting implications.