Ondo Socialite's Death: Two Defendants Stand Trial in Akure Court

On the heels of a local socialite's death in Akure, Ondo State, two defendants, Adeniyi Atinuke and Ade-Ojo Isaac, have been led before the Chief Magistrate Court on January 21, 2024. The deceased, Oladoyinbo Adebayo, widely recognized as Say Bayo, was found lifeless in his car on December 10, 2023, within the confines of Ijapo Estate, Akure. This grim discovery led to the apprehension and subsequent legal charges against Atinuke and Isaac.

Accusations and Charges

Both Atinuke and Isaac stand indicted for committing a felony associated with the perversion of justice, an infraction that falls under section 126 of the Ondo State Criminal Code. Specifically, Atinuke is charged with becoming an accessory after the fact to Adebayo's untimely death. In the face of these charges, both defendants have maintained their innocence, pleading not guilty.

Court Proceedings and Bail Application

The court proceedings saw the police prosecutor, Inspector Wada Simeon, withdraw a former application to have the defendants incarcerated in a correctional center. Meanwhile, the legal representatives of Atinuke and Isaac made bail applications, assuring the court of their clients' adherence to future court dates. The prosecutor did not contest these applications for bail.

Adjournment and Anticipated Ruling

The case has been postponed until January 29, 2024, when the presiding magistrate, Chief Magistrate Damilola Sekoni, will deliver a verdict on the bail applications. The decision of the court at this juncture will set the course for the next phase of this high-profile case that has gripped the Ondo State community.