en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Olugbenga Dansu Triumphs in Landmark Case for Allianz Insurance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Olugbenga Dansu Triumphs in Landmark Case for Allianz Insurance

In a landmark case that underscores the enduring legal reverberations of historical events, Olugbenga Dansu, a solicitor with Zelle, triumphed over the University of Exeter on behalf of Allianz Insurance in the Court of Appeal. At the heart of the dispute was damage inflicted by the detonation of a Second World War bomb in 2021. The court ruled that the damage, given its genesis in a war that concluded over 70 years prior, fell under a war exclusion clause in the University of Exeter’s insurance policy with Allianz.

Unearthing a War Relic, Unleashing a Legal Battle

Dansu, a solicitor who previously served at DAC Beachcroft before moving to Zelle, found himself at the epicentre of a case intricately woven into the tapestry of wartime history. The detonation of a long-dormant World War II explosive had resulted in considerable damage, the financial responsibility for which the University of Exeter sought to assign to Allianz Insurance. However, the insurer, backed by Dansu’s legal expertise, countered that the damage was a direct consequence of war activities, thereby triggering the war exclusion clause in the insurance policy.

Historical Precedent Echoes in Modern Litigation

The Court of Appeal concurred with Allianz’s argument, ruling that the war exclusion clause was applicable. This decision not only underscored the ongoing influence of historical events on contemporary legal battles but also served as a reminder of the breadth and depth of insurance law. The ruling emphasised that wars, even those that ended decades ago, could be invoked as the cause of damage today.

From Corporate Ambitions to Insurance Passion

Interestingly, Dansu’s journey into the realm of insurance law was not a calculated career move. Originally aspiring to become a corporate lawyer, Dansu found himself in the domain of insurance law in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. What was initially a temporary detour morphed into a permanent career shift as Dansu realised his passion for the complexities and challenges inherent in insurance law. This case exemplifies the profound impact that this shift has had, not only on Dansu’s career but also on the broader landscape of insurance litigation.

0
Courts & Law United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
21 seconds ago
Unsealed Epstein Documents Reveal Over 150 Names
The unsealing process of federal court documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein commenced recently, revealing over 150 names linked to him in varying capacities. These individuals were mentioned in civil court filings associated with a lawsuit by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Unveiling the Hidden The unsealing process, which started
Unsealed Epstein Documents Reveal Over 150 Names
Nick Ephgrave Steps In As New Director of UK's Serious Fraud Office Amidst Challenges
3 mins ago
Nick Ephgrave Steps In As New Director of UK's Serious Fraud Office Amidst Challenges
Viral Video of Police Arrest Sparks Debate Over Citizens' Rights
3 mins ago
Viral Video of Police Arrest Sparks Debate Over Citizens' Rights
Guam Court Finds Flaws in Dismissal of JMI-Edison's Procurement Appeal
22 seconds ago
Guam Court Finds Flaws in Dismissal of JMI-Edison's Procurement Appeal
Disturbance at Bernalillo County's Juvenile Detention Center Calls for Serious Reforms
54 seconds ago
Disturbance at Bernalillo County's Juvenile Detention Center Calls for Serious Reforms
Sargodha Tragedy: Man Shot Dead Amidst Police Crackdown on Crime
3 mins ago
Sargodha Tragedy: Man Shot Dead Amidst Police Crackdown on Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
15 seconds
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
32 seconds
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
3 mins
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
3 mins
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
3 mins
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
3 mins
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
3 mins
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
4 mins
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
4 mins
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app