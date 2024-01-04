Olugbenga Dansu Triumphs in Landmark Case for Allianz Insurance

In a landmark case that underscores the enduring legal reverberations of historical events, Olugbenga Dansu, a solicitor with Zelle, triumphed over the University of Exeter on behalf of Allianz Insurance in the Court of Appeal. At the heart of the dispute was damage inflicted by the detonation of a Second World War bomb in 2021. The court ruled that the damage, given its genesis in a war that concluded over 70 years prior, fell under a war exclusion clause in the University of Exeter’s insurance policy with Allianz.

Unearthing a War Relic, Unleashing a Legal Battle

Dansu, a solicitor who previously served at DAC Beachcroft before moving to Zelle, found himself at the epicentre of a case intricately woven into the tapestry of wartime history. The detonation of a long-dormant World War II explosive had resulted in considerable damage, the financial responsibility for which the University of Exeter sought to assign to Allianz Insurance. However, the insurer, backed by Dansu’s legal expertise, countered that the damage was a direct consequence of war activities, thereby triggering the war exclusion clause in the insurance policy.

Historical Precedent Echoes in Modern Litigation

The Court of Appeal concurred with Allianz’s argument, ruling that the war exclusion clause was applicable. This decision not only underscored the ongoing influence of historical events on contemporary legal battles but also served as a reminder of the breadth and depth of insurance law. The ruling emphasised that wars, even those that ended decades ago, could be invoked as the cause of damage today.

From Corporate Ambitions to Insurance Passion

Interestingly, Dansu’s journey into the realm of insurance law was not a calculated career move. Originally aspiring to become a corporate lawyer, Dansu found himself in the domain of insurance law in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. What was initially a temporary detour morphed into a permanent career shift as Dansu realised his passion for the complexities and challenges inherent in insurance law. This case exemplifies the profound impact that this shift has had, not only on Dansu’s career but also on the broader landscape of insurance litigation.