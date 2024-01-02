Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos

In a rising tide of controversy, World Oil Industries Limited, an established oil firm, has issued a stark warning of impending legal action against Sola Giwa, a close aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation. The bone of contention revolves around an alleged land grabbing incident, magnifying the increasing complexities related to land ownership and usage in rapidly expanding urban areas like Lagos.

Land Ownership Dispute

The disputed property is situated in the bustling Ikate Elegushi region of Lagos. According to World Oil, it possesses legal ownership of this land, which also accommodates one of its operational filling stations. The company alleges that Sola Giwa, in conjunction with certain employees of the Ministry of Transportation, has unlawfully encroached upon this land. To add fuel to fire, it claims that the ministry has illicitly allocated this land to Sawgrass Multi Solutions Nigeria Limited, intending to operate it as a car lot.

Accusations of Forced Eviction

Escalating the tension further, World Oil Industries Limited accuses Segun Alawaye of orchestrating an invasion on the land on December 29, 2023. The company contends that Alawaye, backed by security agents, sought to forcibly evict World Oil Petrol from the disputed property. World Oil Industries Limited maintains that it has been in undisturbed possession of the land at Block 44 Lekki Epe Expressway, Lekki Lagos, and first noticed the encroachment on December 2, 2023.

A Plea for Intervention

In a pre-action notice dispatched by the legal representatives of World Oil to the state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the firm has demanded immediate intervention to resolve the land dispute. It has sternly cautioned that any failure to rectify the situation will inevitably result in a lawsuit against the Ministry of Transportation and all other parties implicated in the alleged land grab. As the conflict continues to simmer, all eyes are now on the Commissioner and the state authorities to see how this high-profile dispute unravels.