Courts & Law

Ohio Supreme Court Rules: Cedar Point Police Force Subject to Public Records Act

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
Ohio Supreme Court Rules: Cedar Point Police Force Subject to Public Records Act

In a significant legal ruling, the Ohio Supreme Court has determined that Cedar Point Amusement Park’s police force, the Cedar Point Police Department (CPPD), falls under the purview of the Ohio Public Records Act. The court’s decision effectively debunks Cedar Point’s contention that its police force, being a privately funded entity, was exempt from the Act.

Cedar Point’s Argument Rejected

The amusement park had argued that since it was responsible for funding the police force, it should not be obliged to release records. However, the Ohio Supreme Court discarded this claim, stating that the CPPD, by enforcing criminal laws and performing duties typically undertaken by public officers, served as the functional equivalent of a public institution.

This legal tussle sprung to life when three television stations, WKYC, WTOL, and WBNS, sought records about an incident of injury at Cedar Point and alleged sexual assaults at the park’s employee housing. It was in response to this request that Cedar Point had claimed its police force’s records were exempt from public view.

No Attorney Fees Awarded

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling favoring the television stations’ request for records, it refrained from awarding attorney fees to the victorious parties, a move generally customary in public records actions under Ohio law. This aspect of the decision drew a dissent from Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy, who argued in favor of awarding the fees.

The Court’s decision aligns with a previous ruling regarding a university police force, thus underlining the obligation of such entities to comply with public records requests. The ruling serves as a reminder that transparency remains a cornerstone of public duty, irrespective of the funding source of the institution involved.

Courts & Law United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

