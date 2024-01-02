Ohio State Lawsuit Challenges Athens’ Plastic Bag Ban

In a bold move, the City of Athens, Ohio, implemented a ban on single-use plastic bags, a decision that now faces legal opposition from the State of Ohio. The Attorney General’s office argues that the ban defies the state law outlined in the 2021 budget bill, which asserts the right of stores to provide plastic bags to customers.

Constitutional Clash

The ban, which began on Monday, is a direct contradiction to the Athens City Council’s May 2023 ordinance. The ordinance prohibits stores from using plastic bags and imposes a $150 fine for noncompliance. Unpaid fines could even escalate to a minor misdemeanor. This comes into conflict with Ohio cities’ home rule authority, which allows them to establish their own laws provided they do not clash with state legislation.

Harm to Local Merchants or Overreach of State?

The Attorney General’s lawsuit contends that Athens has overstepped this authority. The lawsuit argues that the ban could adversely affect local merchants, a notion previously expressed in comments to WOUB. The suit further asserts that the ban infringes on citizens’ rights and incurs irreparable damage.

However, previous rulings by the Ohio Supreme Court indicate that the state cannot limit the home rule authority of cities to pass their own laws. This will undoubtedly factor into the case’s resolution. Supporters of the ban, like Councilmember Alan Swank, who introduced the ordinance, view the state’s lawsuit as an overreach and a neglect of the people’s desires.

Adapting to Change

Swank likens the plastic bag ban to the statewide smoking ban in public places. Despite initial discomfort, he suggests that people will adapt to the change. This case is indicative of the larger global movement towards sustainability and the reduction of single-use plastics, a contentious issue straddling the lines of environmental preservation and commercial convenience.