Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Maintains Steady Volume of OICI Investigations in 2023

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) saw a consistent number of requests for investigations into officer-involved critical incidents (OICI) in 2023, matching the count from 2022. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s data revealed that BCI was requested to investigate 58 OICIs in the past year, which is only a slight decrease from the 59 in 2022.

BCI’s Special Investigations Unit Takes the Lead

BCI’s Special Investigations Unit was at the forefront of these cases, leading 55 out of the 58 investigations. They were supported by BCI’s other departments, including the Crime Scene, Cyber Crimes, and Criminal Intelligence units. In three particular cases, BCI’s Crime Scene Unit was exclusively engaged to process the scenes.

Status of the OICI Investigations

Out of the 58 cases, 34 have been concluded and passed on to the respective county prosecuting attorneys. Meanwhile, 24 investigations are still underway. Throughout the incidents that took place, multiple law enforcement officers were shot, but thankfully, no fatalities were reported among the officers.

Transparency in Investigative Procedures

The Attorney General’s website provides further details on the investigative procedures employed in these cases. It underlines the commitment of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to maintain transparency post-investigation in all officer-involved critical incidents. This allows the public to access investigative files and gain insights into these incidents, which include scenarios where law enforcement officers discharge their firearms at another person during their duties, suffer serious physical harm or death at the hands of another, or use force against another person.