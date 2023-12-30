en English
Courts & Law

NY Teachers’ Retirement Fund Files Lawsuit Over Fraudulent Pension Payments

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:27 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:48 pm EST
NY Teachers’ Retirement Fund Files Lawsuit Over Fraudulent Pension Payments

David Dubner, the husband of the late retired teacher Philip Hanan, finds himself embroiled in a legal battle with the Teachers Retirement Fund of the City of New York. The Teachers Retirement System (TRS) has accused Dubner of fraudulently collecting pension payments following Hanan’s death in June 2014. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges that Dubner deliberately refrained from reporting his husband’s death, leading the pension fund to continue depositing benefits into Hanan’s account.

Retired Teacher’s Death Undetected: Pension Payments Lead to Lawsuit Filing

A retired teacher’s death went unnoticed for two years, during which the Teachers’ Retirement Fund mistakenly continued pension payments totaling $123,560. The deceased teacher’s spouse, David Dubner, allegedly wrote checks to himself from the account during this period, leading to a lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

During this time, Dubner is accused of writing checks to himself from his late husband’s account. Hanan, who retired from the city Department of Education in 1989, was receiving annual pension benefits of up to $59,550 as of 2015. The lawsuit alleges that he intentionally failed to report Hanan’s death to continue receiving payments.

Legal Ramifications

The TRS is now seeking repayment of the overpaid funds. Previous attempts to sue Dubner had been closed. When contacted about the lawsuit, Dubner referred inquiries to his lawyer, who did not respond. This case brings to the fore issues concerning the management and oversight of pension benefits and the legal ramifications of fraudulently collecting such funds.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

