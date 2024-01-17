NY Labor Law Ruling Challenges Previous Stance on Wage Payment Violations

In a groundbreaking decision, the Appellate Division, Second Department, on January 17, 2023, ruled that there is no private right of action for violations of Labor Law 191(1)(a). The law in question mandates weekly payment to 'manual workers' in New York, unless specifically waived by the Commissioner of Labor. The case, Grant v. Global Aircraft Dispatch Inc., is pivotal as it challenges the Appellate Division, First Department's 2019 Vega ruling. The Vega ruling had previously allowed manual workers to seek liquidated damages for late wages.

Split Among the Departments

The divergence in opinion between the departments has opened up the possibility of the case reaching New York's highest court, the Court of Appeals, for a definitive decision. The Labor Law, originally instituted in 1890, was intended to safeguard prompt payment to workers. The stipulation for weekly pay has remained largely consistent since its inception.

The Grant Decision

The Grant decision presents a compelling argument, stating that the law and its legislative history do not grant a private right of action for liquidated damages in cases where wages are paid biweekly instead of weekly. The court posits that liquidated damages hinge on an 'underpayment' of wages. This scenario does not apply when workers receive the agreed-upon full amount, albeit later than expected.

Implications of the Decision

The decision leaves considerable scope for interpretation by trial courts in different departments of New York. It could significantly impact how federal courts handle similar state law issues. The verdict bears significant implications for both employers and employees in wage payment disputes. As things stand, the payment of full wages on a regular biweekly payday does not constitute nonpayment or underpayment. Therefore, Labor Law § 198 validates a private right of action only for non-payment or underpayment of wages, not for late payment where wages are paid in full on the employer's regular payday.