en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Notre Dame Professor’s Defamation Suit against Student Publication Dismissed

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Notre Dame Professor’s Defamation Suit against Student Publication Dismissed

A significant legal dispute at the University of Notre Dame has come to a close. St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge Steven David has dismissed a defamation lawsuit lodged by sociology professor Tamara Kay against The Irish Rover, a student-run publication. The lawsuit revolved around the newspaper’s portrayal of Kay’s alleged support for abortion rights, a claim which she vehemently rejected as false and defamatory.

Unraveling the Legal Tangle

Delivering his verdict, Judge David stated that Kay failed to provide substantial evidence that The Irish Rover held any doubts about the veracity of their statements, thereby causing her defamation claim to falter. The case had set off a profound debate on the boundaries of press and academic freedom at the university, widely recognized as one of the top Catholic institutions in the United States.

Contention Points

Kay’s lawsuit had challenged the accuracy of specific quotes utilized by the newspaper, asserting that they had misconstrued a sign on her office door related to student health care access. She contended that her advocacy was primarily in support of sexual assault victims, not abortion rights. In seeking punitive damages, Kay cited instances of harassment, threats, and property damage that surfaced in the wake of the publication’s articles.

The Newspaper’s Stand

W. Joseph DeReuil, who served as the editor-in-chief of The Irish Rover at the time of the controversial articles, welcomed the court’s decision, maintaining that their reporting was accurate and carried out in good faith. The dismissal of the lawsuit, he believes, underscores the pivotal role of a free press in a functioning democracy and the importance of truthful reporting.

0
Courts & Law Education United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
12 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
In an unprecedented achievement, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading force in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for venture investment in 2023. According to the venture data platform MAGNiTT, the Kingdom secured a significant 52 percent share of the total venture investment in the region, a considerable leap from the 31
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
TV Drama Ignites Public Demand for Justice in UK Post Office Scandal
25 mins ago
TV Drama Ignites Public Demand for Justice in UK Post Office Scandal
Pakistan's Supreme Court Adjourns Crucial Bhutto Hearing: A Revisitation of Historical Judgement
38 mins ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Adjourns Crucial Bhutto Hearing: A Revisitation of Historical Judgement
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
13 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
13 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
A Miscarriage of Justice: UK Sub-Postmasters Wrongly Accused Due to Faulty IT System
15 mins ago
A Miscarriage of Justice: UK Sub-Postmasters Wrongly Accused Due to Faulty IT System
Latest Headlines
World News
NYC Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Manhattan Bridge
12 mins
NYC Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Manhattan Bridge
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
12 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
13 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
13 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
19 mins
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
20 mins
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
21 mins
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
21 mins
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
21 mins
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
12 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
13 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
13 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
30 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
47 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app