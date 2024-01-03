en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Northwich Driver’s Sentencing Deferred: A Case Study on the Importance of Legal Representation

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Northwich Driver’s Sentencing Deferred: A Case Study on the Importance of Legal Representation

In an unexpected turn of events, the sentencing of Richard Cunliffe, a 28-year-old from Northwich, has been deferred owing to his lack of legal representation. Scheduled for January 2, the sentencing was postponed by Judge Simon Berkson at Chester Crown Court, underscoring the gravity of legal representation in cases that could potentially lead to imprisonment.

The Road to Legal Troubles

Cunliffe was convicted by magistrates for dangerous driving of a BMW on Marston Lane in Northwich, on October 15, 2022. Despite this, he appeared to be oblivious to the possibility of a custodial sentence, an oversight that has led to the current predicament.

Absence and Consequences

Adding to the complexity of the case, Cunliffe’s initial no-show at the trial on September 29 at Chester Magistrates Court prompted the court to commit the case to the crown court for sentencing. This non-attendance led to the issuance of an arrest warrant, a move that underlined the seriousness of the charges against him.

Police Intervention and Adjournment

Following Cunliffe’s absence, Cheshire Police released an appeal for his location, successfully locating him by November 29. With the adjournment now in place, a new date for Cunliffe’s sentencing will be set, providing him an opportunity to secure legal representation. This delay, though frustrating for those involved, is a reminder of the importance of legal counsel in the justice process.

0
Courts & Law United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Controversial Supreme Court Nomination Sparks Legal Debate in Liberia

By BNN Correspondents

Delhi High Court Closes 'Waste of Time' Contempt Proceedings against Scientist Dr Anand Ranganathan

By Dil Bar Irshad

Supreme Court to Hear Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Lok Sabha Expulsion

By Rafia Tasleem

Arrest in Youngstown: Theft, Attempted ATM Robbery and a High-Stakes Chase

By Israel Ojoko

Wallsend Man, David Murphy, Sentenced to 18 Months for Aggressive Beha ...
@Crime · 9 mins
Wallsend Man, David Murphy, Sentenced to 18 Months for Aggressive Beha ...
heart comment 0
Exploring the Complex Intersection of AI and Intellectual Property Law

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Exploring the Complex Intersection of AI and Intellectual Property Law
Chief Justice Chandrachud Reprimands Advocate for Courtroom Decorum Breach

By Dil Bar Irshad

Chief Justice Chandrachud Reprimands Advocate for Courtroom Decorum Breach
Denver Judicial Center Incident: A Stark Reminder of Security Vulnerabilities

By Muhammad Jawad

Denver Judicial Center Incident: A Stark Reminder of Security Vulnerabilities
India’s Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination
Latest Headlines
World News
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
21 seconds
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
39 seconds
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
Global Unrest: Protests in Istanbul, Political Tensions in Bangladesh, and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
42 seconds
Global Unrest: Protests in Istanbul, Political Tensions in Bangladesh, and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
President Christodoulides Announces Major Reshuffle in Cypriot Government
43 seconds
President Christodoulides Announces Major Reshuffle in Cypriot Government
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure
1 min
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure
Niger's Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue
1 min
Niger's Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue
Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt
2 mins
Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt
Canterbury Kings Overcome Otago Volts in T20 Showdown
2 mins
Canterbury Kings Overcome Otago Volts in T20 Showdown
Red Bull's Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance
2 mins
Red Bull's Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
19 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
24 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
54 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app