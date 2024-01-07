North Lynn Resident Fined and Disqualified for Drink-Driving

North Lynn resident Oghenetega Osiavwerha, 32, was found guilty of drink-driving and operating a vehicle without a full licence. The incident unfolded on Albert Street in Lynn, at 4.30 am on November 18. Osiavwerha was behind the wheel of an Audi A4 when he was pulled over by local authorities and presented them with a provisional driving licence.

Caught In The Act

Osiavwerha was alone in the car, a direct violation of the rules associated with provisional licences which require ‘L’ plates to be visibly displayed. Shortly after the initial interaction, he was seen driving again and subsequently arrested. A breath test conducted at the site revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 59 micrograms per 100 milliliters of breath, significantly above the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Out of Character

Represented in court by George Sorrell, Osiavwerha, a man of previously good standing with no prior convictions, was painted in a sympathetic light. Sorrell provided character references for his client and argued that the offence was out of character. He explained that Osiavwerha had driven out for shopping when he was stopped by the police.

The Verdict

Despite these arguments, magistrates, led by Terrance Geater, sentenced Osiavwerha to a 16-month driving disqualification. In addition, they levied a fine of £445, a £178 victim surcharge, and £105 in court costs. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of drink-driving and the importance of adhering to licence restrictions.