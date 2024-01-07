en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

North Lynn Resident Fined and Disqualified for Drink-Driving

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
North Lynn Resident Fined and Disqualified for Drink-Driving

North Lynn resident Oghenetega Osiavwerha, 32, was found guilty of drink-driving and operating a vehicle without a full licence. The incident unfolded on Albert Street in Lynn, at 4.30 am on November 18. Osiavwerha was behind the wheel of an Audi A4 when he was pulled over by local authorities and presented them with a provisional driving licence.

Caught In The Act

Osiavwerha was alone in the car, a direct violation of the rules associated with provisional licences which require ‘L’ plates to be visibly displayed. Shortly after the initial interaction, he was seen driving again and subsequently arrested. A breath test conducted at the site revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 59 micrograms per 100 milliliters of breath, significantly above the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Out of Character

Represented in court by George Sorrell, Osiavwerha, a man of previously good standing with no prior convictions, was painted in a sympathetic light. Sorrell provided character references for his client and argued that the offence was out of character. He explained that Osiavwerha had driven out for shopping when he was stopped by the police.

The Verdict

Despite these arguments, magistrates, led by Terrance Geater, sentenced Osiavwerha to a 16-month driving disqualification. In addition, they levied a fine of £445, a £178 victim surcharge, and £105 in court costs. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of drink-driving and the importance of adhering to licence restrictions.

0
Courts & Law Crime United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
25 mins ago
Fatal Motorcycle-Van Collision Claims Two Lives in Tagaytay City
In a heartbreaking incident in Tagaytay City, Cavite province, two motorcyclists met their untimely demise following a collision with a Toyota Hiace Commuter van. The accident took place around 4 p.m. on January 6 on a bypass road in Barangay Zambal. The victims, identified by local police as ‘Reny’ and ‘Panfilo,’ suffered severe injuries that
Fatal Motorcycle-Van Collision Claims Two Lives in Tagaytay City
Hyderabad Inspector Suspended Over Civil Dispute
36 mins ago
Hyderabad Inspector Suspended Over Civil Dispute
Ohio 11th District Court of Appeals: An Array of New Appeals and Legal Disputes
37 mins ago
Ohio 11th District Court of Appeals: An Array of New Appeals and Legal Disputes
Noida Traffic Police Intensifies Road Safety Campaign: Record E-Challans Issued
27 mins ago
Noida Traffic Police Intensifies Road Safety Campaign: Record E-Challans Issued
Intoxicated Man Dies in Edmonton Police Custody Following Medical Emergency
27 mins ago
Intoxicated Man Dies in Edmonton Police Custody Following Medical Emergency
Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Athens Police Department Report Multiple Incidents and Arrests
32 mins ago
Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Athens Police Department Report Multiple Incidents and Arrests
Latest Headlines
World News
EMT Vlogger Sheds Light on Patient Rights and Ethics in Emergency Care
46 seconds
EMT Vlogger Sheds Light on Patient Rights and Ethics in Emergency Care
Batu Kawa Riverbank Park Phase 3 Nears Completion: A New Recreational Hub in Kuching
55 seconds
Batu Kawa Riverbank Park Phase 3 Nears Completion: A New Recreational Hub in Kuching
Lucy Bronze: A Symbol of Toughness in British Women's Football
1 min
Lucy Bronze: A Symbol of Toughness in British Women's Football
Sonny Jane Wise: A Journey of Autism Acceptance and Advocacy
2 mins
Sonny Jane Wise: A Journey of Autism Acceptance and Advocacy
Abbey Clancy: A Passionate Spectator and Advocate of Positive Reinforcement in Sports
3 mins
Abbey Clancy: A Passionate Spectator and Advocate of Positive Reinforcement in Sports
Revolutionizing the Hospitality Industry: The Indispensable Role of Hospitality Health
5 mins
Revolutionizing the Hospitality Industry: The Indispensable Role of Hospitality Health
Thrilling Finals Mark the Conclusion of 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024
5 mins
Thrilling Finals Mark the Conclusion of 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024
Bearcats Triumph Over Cougars in Big 12 Conference Opener
5 mins
Bearcats Triumph Over Cougars in Big 12 Conference Opener
Dirty Wellness: The 2024 Health Trend Advocating for Balance and Joy
5 mins
Dirty Wellness: The 2024 Health Trend Advocating for Balance and Joy
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
47 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
11 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app