North Carolina Man Convicted of Felony Sexual Assault After Jury Trial

In a decisive verdict, 32-year-old North Carolina resident Richard Elton Whitted has been found guilty of one felony count of object sexual penetration. The conviction followed a rigorous two-day jury trial, where Whitted pleaded not guilty at the Lynchburg Circuit Court. The charges stemmed from an unsettling incident that occurred on October 27, 2019.

Fragmentary Memories and Forensic Evidence

The victim, who had attended a party and returned heavily intoxicated to a friend's apartment, reported only fragmented memories of the night. Her recall of the event was chillingly vivid: waking up to a male atop her, engaging in what she perceived to be sexual activity. In a subsequent physical evidence recovery kit, a DNA profile was obtained from a swab of her cervix. The DNA matched that of Whitted, strengthening the case against him.

Accused Denies Charges Despite DNA Match

Despite the compelling DNA evidence, Whitted continued to deny any sexual contact with the victim. He insisted that he had spent the night in a different room at the apartment. This claim, however, could not sway the jury's conviction.

Anticipation Builds for Sentencing

Now proven guilty, Whitted faces a sentence that ranges from five years to life in prison for his felony count. The sentencing is scheduled for May 24 at the Lynchburg Circuit Court. The Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Office prosecuted the case, with Lynchburg Police Detective David Dubie leading the investigation.