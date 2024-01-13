North Carolina Judge Temporarily Blocks Dismissal of Environmental Lawsuit Amid Regulatory Battle

In a recent turn of events, a North Carolina judge has temporarily blocked the Environmental Management Commission (EMC) from dismissing its lawsuit against the Rules Review Commission (RRC). This decision comes amid a broader legal battle between Governor Roy Cooper and the Republican-controlled legislature over the constitutionality of recent changes to the composition of state boards and commissions.

Legal Battle Over Regulatory Control

The dispute revolves around the Governor’s contention that these legislative modifications hamper his ability to effectively enforce state laws. According to Governor Cooper’s legal representatives, the Governor has lost control of the EMC, leading to inconsistencies in the application of laws aligned with his administration’s priorities. This argument forms the crux of a broader litigation challenging the alterations to several state boards and commissions by the Republican-controlled legislature.

The Temporary Restraining Order

Superior Court Judge Rebecca Holt issued a temporary restraining order halting the dismissal of the EMC’s lawsuit against the RRC. This order is part of an ongoing case dubbed Cooper v Berger, which also involves changes to various state boards and commissions. The restraining order is provisional while the state courts deliberate over Governor Cooper’s claims and a hearing has been scheduled for January 18.

Implications for Environmental Regulation

This ongoing legal battle underscores a significant conflict between the state’s environmental regulatory framework and legislative actions that potentially impact the executive powers of the Governor concerning environmental concerns. The lawsuit also involves the EMC’s new discharge limits in surface waters for an industrial chemical considered to be a possible carcinogen to humans. The temporary blockage of the lawsuit’s dismissal and the outcome of this legal dispute could significantly influence the future of environmental regulation in North Carolina.