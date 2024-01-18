NJ Transit Police Officer Settles Harassment Lawsuit for $625,000

Marianna Tropeano, a former detective with the NJ Transit police, has secured a $625,000 settlement over allegations of harassment and retaliation. The settlement, which marks the third such agreement in two years involving NJ Transit, has once again put the spotlight on the agency’s workplace culture.

Harassment Based on Sexual Orientation

Tropeano, who joined the force in 1998 and rose to the rank of detective in 2004, alleged that she was subjected to harassment due to her sexual orientation. Her supervisor, Sergeant Thomas Springs, and Lieutenant Richard Marinelli, were singled out in her 2017 lawsuit. The alleged mistreatment involved derogatory comments, unwarranted discipline, and exposure to inappropriate videos.

Failed Attempts at Redress

Despite lodging formal complaints, Tropeano’s pleas for intervention were met with indifference. The settlement led to her departure from the police force and the case against all defendants was dropped. This case underscores the challenges faced by sexual minorities within the law enforcement sector and the necessity for robust anti-discrimination policies.

A Pattern of Settlements

This is far from an isolated incident. In 2022, another former officer secured a settlement of $2.2 million over similar allegations. Former employees Pia Wilson and Jose Rivera also settled for $3.2 million over claims of discrimination and retaliation. In 2016, Wilson was part of a $3.65 million settlement over racism allegations. All these settlements paint a disturbing picture of a workplace culture riddled with harassment and discrimination.

Since 2021, no less than a dozen NJ Transit employees have lodged lawsuits against their coworkers, accusing them of various forms of workplace misconduct. These cases have shone a light on the need for systemic reform within NJ Transit and other similar organizations, both to protect the rights of employees and to maintain public trust.