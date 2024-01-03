Ninth Circuit Rules on Treble Damages Under TCPA

In a significant ruling, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has delivered its verdict in a case pertaining to treble damages under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) in relation to unsolicited fax advertisements. The plaintiff, True Health Chiropractic, brought a lawsuit against McKesson Corp., accusing the corporation of sending 13 unsolicited faxes to promote their medical billing software.

True Health’s Bid for Class Certification and Treble Damages

As part of their legal action, True Health sought to certify a class comprising recipients of similar unsolicited faxes and requested treble damages, citing a 2008 FCC citation against McKesson for a TCPA violation. Despite this, the district court granted summary judgment in favor of True Health regarding consent but denied both class certification and trebble damages. Both parties appealed this decision.

Ninth Circuit’s Ruling on Consent and Class Certification

The Ninth Circuit concurred with the district court that McKesson’s registration form and End User License Agreement (EULA) did not equate to consent from the plaintiffs to receive fax advertisements. The court also upheld the district court’s decision based on the FCC’s Amerifactors Financial ruling, asserting that the TCPA does not extend to online fax services. This led to the decertification of the proposed class.

Decision on Treble Damages

On the issue of treble damages, the Ninth Circuit found no misuse of discretion by the district court. The court underscored that a ‘willful or knowing’ violation of the TCPA demands more than mere intentional action. The court ruled that McKesson did not willfully or knowingly violate the TCPA. The previous FCC citation against McKesson was deemed insufficient evidence to prove that McKesson was either aware it was infringing the TCPA or that it significantly risked doing so. As a result, the court upheld the denial of treble damages.