Ninth Circuit Court Reviews Broad Injunction on Wolf Trapping in Western Montana

In a recent development, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has begun reviewing an injunction that was initially issued with the purpose of safeguarding grizzly bears in Western Montana. This injunction, which prohibited wolf trapping across a vast area, has now been put under the microscope, primarily due to its broad scope that covers a larger area than where grizzlies are known to inhabit.

Contending Views

Two conservation groups, who were the plaintiffs in this case, justified the substantial breadth of the injunction. They cited the growing grizzly bear population and the expanding habitats, along with warmer winters, as the key reasons necessitating these measures. However, Montana’s state officials, who appealed against the ruling, challenged this stance. They argued that the injunction’s definition of Western Montana was excessively broad and unnecessary, particularly considering that the state has been successfully managing grizzly bear populations without incident for over a decade.

Judicial Scrutiny

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, composed of Senior Circuit Judge Richard Tallman, Circuit Judge Mark Bennett, and Senior District Judge Robert Lasnik, expressed their skepticism about the broad scope of the injunction and the rationale behind it. They questioned the necessity for such a sweeping prohibition on wolf trapping, particularly in light of the state’s meticulous mapping and tracking of grizzly bear populations.

Looking at Precedents

The appellate judges highlighted that similar cases in the past had resulted in more targeted injunctions. They appeared unconvinced by the arguments presented and are now scrutinizing the case. The court’s inclination to agree with Montana’s viewpoint—that the injunction was arbitrarily set and excessively broad—can potentially lead to an alteration in the boundaries defined by the injunction.