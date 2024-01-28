Niger's Lapai High Court Temporarily Relocated Amidst Urgent Renovation

In a pivotal move addressing infrastructure concerns in Niger's judiciary, Chief Judge Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik has authorized the temporary relocation of the Lapai High Court. The court will now operate from the Chief Magistrate Court complex in Lapai, until the completion of necessary renovation work in the original building.

The High Court building has been languishing in a state of disrepair, with its condition deteriorating notably during the wet seasons. Key areas such as the building's ceiling, rooftop, toilet facilities, and the offices of the judge and registrar are in dire need of renovation. The decision for relocation was confirmed during an inspection visit by Justice Abdulmalik. She noted that the current state of the court building was a deterrent to staff performance and an impediment to the smooth functioning of judicial proceedings.

Continuation of Judicial Services

The Chief Registrar of the State High Court, Hajiya Amina Lamide Musa, communicated the relocation order in a press statement. She emphasized that all litigation and court processes should be directed to the temporary location to ensure uninterrupted judicial and administrative services. The statement reassured that despite the change in location, the commitment to fair and efficient legal proceedings remains unaltered.

The Lapai High Court was constructed 19 years ago and hasn't witnessed any significant renovations since its inception. The current relocation, while indicative of the dilapidated infrastructure, also signals a much-needed change. As arrangements for the renovation are underway, the court will operate from the temporary location, ensuring that justice is not hindered by the state of the infrastructure.