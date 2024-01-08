Nigeria’s Judiciary Shows High Efficiency, Faces Trust Issues

In a display of judicial efficiency, Nigeria’s court system has shown a remarkable capacity for resolving cases in the 2022/2023 legal year. The Supreme Court delivered 1,271 judgments and rulings, while the Court of Appeal, with its 20 divisions, handed down 7,295 judgments and rulings. The Federal High Court reported 12,870 decided cases, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court Divisions adjudicated 4,293 cases, and the magistrate courts resolved 7,328 cases. The state High Courts across the 36 states also recorded a substantial number of judgments, though no consolidated data was available.

Public Trust in Judicial Processes

The Nigerian judiciary remains a cornerstone of the democratic process, its credibility hinging on the trust of the public. However, the tendency to focus on a few high-profile political cases as a metric for the judiciary’s credibility has faced criticism. This approach is seen as skewed, detracting from a holistic view of the judiciary’s work and potentially undermining public trust.

Concerns and Calls for Reform

Civil Society Organisations in the 19 northern states have voiced their worries over the state of the judiciary in Nigeria, citing conflicting judgments and a loss of trust and confidence. Their concerns underscore the need for reforms to restore faith in the judiciary. Interference in the judicial process has also been flagged as a major issue, with calls for the Nigerian Judicial Council to adhere strictly to the ethics and practice of their profession.

The Judiciary’s Role in Democracy

The judiciary plays a crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic environment, particularly in resolving post-election disputes and issuing high-profile decisions. While the judiciary is open to criticism and differing opinions on court verdicts, it is essential that undue influence from public backlash does not sway its decision-making. Judges are urged to prioritize legal reasoning over societal pressure, reinforcing the integrity of judicial institutions and their role as impartial arbiters in the democratic process.