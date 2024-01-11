en English
Courts & Law

Nigerian High Court Allows Testimony via Zoom in Defamation Case

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
In a groundbreaking move, the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has granted former Nigerian ambassador, Lilian Onoh, the permission to testify via Zoom from the United States in a libel lawsuit. The plaintiff in the case, Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s immediate-past Minister of Foreign Affairs, has accused Ms. Onoh of tarnishing his reputation by depicting him as corrupt during his tenure under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legal Tussle Crosses Borders

The legal tussle has seen its day in both Nigeria and the US, with accusations of defamation flying from both sides. The presiding authority over the hearing, Judge Kesia Ogbonnaya, has allowed the request for Ms. Onoh to testify remotely. This decision marks a significant development in the case, potentially setting a precedent for future trials involving international parties.

Moving Towards a Resolution

Monday Ejeh, Ms. Onoh’s lawyer, has requested additional time to file defense documents. In a show of professional courtesy, Mr. Onyeama’s lawyer, Agada Elachi, did not object to the late filing. The case has been adjourned to January 24 for what has been described as a ‘final and definite hearing’ of Ms. Onoh’s defense.

Allegations of Bias and Collusion

However, the path to this hearing has not been without controversy. Ms. Onoh has voiced concerns about potential bias from Judge Ogbonnaya. She has also alleged collusion between Mr. Onyeama and court officials to conduct hearings without her knowledge. These allegations add another layer of complexity to an already intricate legal battle.

Courts & Law Nigeria United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

