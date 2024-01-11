Nigerian High Court Allows Testimony via Zoom in Defamation Case

In a groundbreaking move, the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has granted former Nigerian ambassador, Lilian Onoh, the permission to testify via Zoom from the United States in a libel lawsuit. The plaintiff in the case, Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s immediate-past Minister of Foreign Affairs, has accused Ms. Onoh of tarnishing his reputation by depicting him as corrupt during his tenure under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legal Tussle Crosses Borders

The legal tussle has seen its day in both Nigeria and the US, with accusations of defamation flying from both sides. The presiding authority over the hearing, Judge Kesia Ogbonnaya, has allowed the request for Ms. Onoh to testify remotely. This decision marks a significant development in the case, potentially setting a precedent for future trials involving international parties.

Moving Towards a Resolution

Monday Ejeh, Ms. Onoh’s lawyer, has requested additional time to file defense documents. In a show of professional courtesy, Mr. Onyeama’s lawyer, Agada Elachi, did not object to the late filing. The case has been adjourned to January 24 for what has been described as a ‘final and definite hearing’ of Ms. Onoh’s defense.

Allegations of Bias and Collusion

However, the path to this hearing has not been without controversy. Ms. Onoh has voiced concerns about potential bias from Judge Ogbonnaya. She has also alleged collusion between Mr. Onyeama and court officials to conduct hearings without her knowledge. These allegations add another layer of complexity to an already intricate legal battle.