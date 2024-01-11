en English
Courts & Law

NHS Nurse Steven Hicks on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault at Reading Crown Court

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:44 pm EST
NHS Nurse Steven Hicks on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault at Reading Crown Court

In an unfolding trial at Reading Crown Court, Steven Hicks, a 60-year-old NHS nurse from Woodley, faces grave accusations of sexual assault against an 85-year-old woman. The alleged incident occurred on January 5, 2022, when Hicks is said to have returned to the woman’s home under the pretense of a care visit, at a time he was not scheduled to do so. The elderly woman, who failed to recognize Hicks, asserts that she was assaulted by him after he had her positioned on her bed. The nurse steadfastly denies both the assault and the unscheduled January visit, maintaining that his only interaction with the woman was during a legitimate care appointment in December 2021.

Cell Site Evidence Introduced in Court

Ashley Grant MBA, a cell site expert, was called upon to testify during the trial. According to Grant’s testimony, Hicks’ phone was detected near the elderly woman’s home on the fateful evening. He noted, however, the limitations of cell site evidence. While it pinpoints Hicks’ phone in the vicinity of the victim’s residence, it falls short of confirming a specific location. The cell towers that picked up Hicks’ phone signal would not have been able to cover his home address, substantiating the claim that he was indeed away from home.

DNA Evidence Strengthens Case Against Hicks

The prosecution’s case against Hicks was further reinforced with DNA evidence linking him to the complainant. The defense, however, challenged this evidence, arguing that the DNA transfer could have occurred during the nurse’s official care visit in December. As the trial continues, the court will have to weigh the credibility of the cell site and DNA evidence against Hicks’ steadfast denial of the allegations.

Unsettling Allegations Cast Shadow on NHS

The allegations against Hicks, an NHS nurse, are disturbing and have cast a shadow on the National Health Service (NHS). The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of elderly patients and the trust they place in their caregivers. It also underscores the importance of rigorous oversight in healthcare services to prevent such incidents from occurring. As the trial progresses, it is hoped that the truth will emerge and justice will prevail.

Courts & Law
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

