NGO Responds to Controversial Verdict on Child Sexual Abuse Material

The recent verdict by the Madras High Court to dismiss the case against a man accused of downloading and viewing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) has prompted an emphatic response from the NGO Tulir – Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse. The organization has stressed the dire consequences of engaging with such illicit content, underscoring how every action – be it downloading, viewing, browsing, seeking, transmitting, or distributing CSAM – contributes to the ongoing victimization of the children depicted.

Engagement with CSAM: A Precursor to Offline Offenses?

Tulir also puts forth the chilling possibility that individuals who engage with CSAM may be more likely to progress from online voyeurism to committing offline sexual offenses against children. This progression, the NGO warns, could perpetuate a vicious cycle of child exploitation and abuse, further cementing the urgent need to address the issue.

CSAM Vs Children Viewing Adult Content: A Crucial Distinction

Moreover, the NGO elucidates the critical distinction between CSAM and children viewing adult pornography. The intentional shift in terminology to ‘CSAM’ from ‘child pornography’ aims to underscore the severity of the abuse involved. It dispels the widespread misconception that ‘child pornography’ might merely refer to underage individuals watching adult content, thereby highlighting the gravity of CSAM.

Implications of the Verdict: A Wider Debate Ensues

The High Court’s ruling has ignited a broader debate on the implications of viewing CSAM and the profound impact it has on the victims. The discourse begs for a collective understanding and acknowledgment of the gravity of engaging with CSAM, an issue that is far too significant to be lost in legal and semantic nuances.