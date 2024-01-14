en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

NGO Responds to Controversial Verdict on Child Sexual Abuse Material

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:41 pm EST
NGO Responds to Controversial Verdict on Child Sexual Abuse Material

The recent verdict by the Madras High Court to dismiss the case against a man accused of downloading and viewing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) has prompted an emphatic response from the NGO Tulir – Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse. The organization has stressed the dire consequences of engaging with such illicit content, underscoring how every action – be it downloading, viewing, browsing, seeking, transmitting, or distributing CSAM – contributes to the ongoing victimization of the children depicted.

Engagement with CSAM: A Precursor to Offline Offenses?

Tulir also puts forth the chilling possibility that individuals who engage with CSAM may be more likely to progress from online voyeurism to committing offline sexual offenses against children. This progression, the NGO warns, could perpetuate a vicious cycle of child exploitation and abuse, further cementing the urgent need to address the issue.

CSAM Vs Children Viewing Adult Content: A Crucial Distinction

Moreover, the NGO elucidates the critical distinction between CSAM and children viewing adult pornography. The intentional shift in terminology to ‘CSAM’ from ‘child pornography’ aims to underscore the severity of the abuse involved. It dispels the widespread misconception that ‘child pornography’ might merely refer to underage individuals watching adult content, thereby highlighting the gravity of CSAM.

Implications of the Verdict: A Wider Debate Ensues

The High Court’s ruling has ignited a broader debate on the implications of viewing CSAM and the profound impact it has on the victims. The discourse begs for a collective understanding and acknowledgment of the gravity of engaging with CSAM, an issue that is far too significant to be lost in legal and semantic nuances.

0
Courts & Law India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
6 mins ago
Calcutta High Court Upholds Convict’s Right to Dignity, Orders Case Reevaluation by WBSSRB
In a landmark ruling, the Calcutta High Court has commanded the West Bengal State Sentence Review Board (WBSSRB) to reassess the appeal for early release of a long-term inmate. The court underscored the inherent right to live with dignity, a right that extends to convicts who have served a significant amount of time in confinement.
Calcutta High Court Upholds Convict’s Right to Dignity, Orders Case Reevaluation by WBSSRB
Newport Court Processes Traffic Cases, Upholds Road Safety Laws
16 mins ago
Newport Court Processes Traffic Cases, Upholds Road Safety Laws
Bitterne Police Station's Future Still Unresolved Amid Various Plans
16 mins ago
Bitterne Police Station's Future Still Unresolved Amid Various Plans
Malta's Court of Appeal Overturns Drink Driving Conviction citing Police Procedural Error
12 mins ago
Malta's Court of Appeal Overturns Drink Driving Conviction citing Police Procedural Error
Pratapgarh Resident Seeks Permission to Publicly Rebuke Newspaper
13 mins ago
Pratapgarh Resident Seeks Permission to Publicly Rebuke Newspaper
Lorry Driver to Face Court Over Unsecured Load Incident
14 mins ago
Lorry Driver to Face Court Over Unsecured Load Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
40 seconds
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
56 seconds
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
1 min
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
1 min
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
1 min
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
2 mins
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
2 mins
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
2 mins
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
26 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
26 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
39 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
44 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
48 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app