NFIB Takes Legal Action to Protect Small Businesses

In a landmark move, the NFIB Small Business Legal Center filed amicus briefs in December 2023 in numerous courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and the Oregon Supreme Court. The move is intended to address a range of issues that are critical to small businesses, spanning from property rights to arbitration clauses and separation of powers.

Challenging the Conversion of Timberlands

In a significant case, the NFIB challenged the federal government’s decision to convert timberlands into a national monument in the American Forest Resource Council v. United States case. The NFIB claims this move violates the separation of powers and poses a threat to small businesses.

Disputing the NLRB’s Compensation Decision

In another case, the NFIB contested the National Labor Relations Board’s decision to award compensatory damages beyond what the employer would have initially provided. They argue that this contradicts the National Labor Relation Act’s language and purpose.

Defending Individual Reliance

In Oregon, the NFIB defended the requirement of individual reliance in deceptive marketing claims. This move aims to prevent frivolous lawsuits, which can be detrimental to small businesses.

Arbitration Agreements in Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, the NFIB supported parents’ rights to bind their children to arbitration agreements. The organization argued against the lower court’s rejection of such agreements.

ADA Standing Case

The NFIB also received a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Acheson Hotels v. Laufer case about ADA standing, which was dismissed as moot.

These developments underline the NFIB Small Business Legal Center’s active involvement in over 40 cases to protect the rights of small business owners. Meanwhile, other reports indicated that U.S. small businesses experienced job growth throughout 2023, extending a cycle of consistent job growth for 33-straight months. However, the challenges for small businesses continue, with access to affordable growth capital, retaining and attracting quality employees, and navigating government regulations topping the list.