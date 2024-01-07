en English
Courts & Law

Newport Resident Pleads Guilty to Drug Offenses and Misuse of Private Images

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
The Newport resident, Kade Wren, aged 20, has admitted to a series of criminal activities, including drug possession and misuse of private sexual images. Wren has confessed to possessing heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis with the intention of distribution. In a startling revelation, he also accepted the charge of disclosing or threatening to disclose private sexual photos and videos with the intent of causing distress.

Wren’s Plea and Postponement of Sentencing

Alongside these serious offenses, Wren acknowledged the possession of criminal property. Specifically, he held over £1,000 in illicit funds, presumably accrued from his illegal activities. Scheduled for sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court, the proceeding has been adjourned to the following Monday. This postponement is aimed at granting the prosecution additional time to fortify their case concerning the drug charges against Wren.

Remanded in Custody

Following the adjournment, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey remanded Wren in custody. This decision underlines the severity of Wren’s offenses and the court’s determination to ensure justice is served. It also provides a crucial window for the prosecution to gather additional evidence to strengthen their case against Wren.

Unrelated Tribute Amidst Proceedings

Amidst these proceedings, a tribute was made for a ‘well-loved son’ who tragically passed away on New Year’s Day. This mention, however, appears to be unrelated to Wren’s case and is included here simply as additional news content to provide a complete account of the day’s events.

Courts & Law Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

