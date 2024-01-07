Newport Resident Pleads Guilty to Drug Offenses and Misuse of Private Images

The Newport resident, Kade Wren, aged 20, has admitted to a series of criminal activities, including drug possession and misuse of private sexual images. Wren has confessed to possessing heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis with the intention of distribution. In a startling revelation, he also accepted the charge of disclosing or threatening to disclose private sexual photos and videos with the intent of causing distress.

Wren’s Plea and Postponement of Sentencing

Alongside these serious offenses, Wren acknowledged the possession of criminal property. Specifically, he held over £1,000 in illicit funds, presumably accrued from his illegal activities. Scheduled for sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court, the proceeding has been adjourned to the following Monday. This postponement is aimed at granting the prosecution additional time to fortify their case concerning the drug charges against Wren.

Remanded in Custody

Following the adjournment, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey remanded Wren in custody. This decision underlines the severity of Wren’s offenses and the court’s determination to ensure justice is served. It also provides a crucial window for the prosecution to gather additional evidence to strengthen their case against Wren.

