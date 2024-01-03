Newport Man Pleads Not Guilty to Child Assault Charge

In a recent court hearing, Charlie Newbury, a 26-year-old resident of Newport, pleaded not guilty to the charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a minor. The alleged incident took place on December 29, 2019, and the plea was entered at the city’s crown court.

Awaiting Trial

Residing at Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newbury is set to face trial on August 19. The trial is anticipated to span over a period of approximately four to five days, with the case drawing significant public attention.

Legal Representatives

Julia Cox is serving as the defense attorney for Newbury, while David Pinnell is representing the prosecution. Both legal representatives are expected to present their cases with the utmost professionalism and in adherence to the rule of law.

Unconditional Bail Granted

The court has granted Newbury unconditional bail until the trial commences. The decision was made considering various factors, including the nature of the charges and Newbury’s legal rights.

The identity of the child complainant, due to their minor age, is protected under law and hence, will not be disclosed during the course of the trial.