Courts & Law

Newport Man Pleads Not Guilty to Child Assault Charge

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Newport Man Pleads Not Guilty to Child Assault Charge

In a recent court hearing, Charlie Newbury, a 26-year-old resident of Newport, pleaded not guilty to the charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a minor. The alleged incident took place on December 29, 2019, and the plea was entered at the city’s crown court.

Awaiting Trial

Residing at Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newbury is set to face trial on August 19. The trial is anticipated to span over a period of approximately four to five days, with the case drawing significant public attention.

Legal Representatives

Julia Cox is serving as the defense attorney for Newbury, while David Pinnell is representing the prosecution. Both legal representatives are expected to present their cases with the utmost professionalism and in adherence to the rule of law.

Unconditional Bail Granted

The court has granted Newbury unconditional bail until the trial commences. The decision was made considering various factors, including the nature of the charges and Newbury’s legal rights.

The identity of the child complainant, due to their minor age, is protected under law and hence, will not be disclosed during the course of the trial.

Courts & Law Crime United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

