Courts & Law

Newcastle Crime: Man Faces Charges for Aggravated Burglary and Threats to Kill

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
A terrifying crime occurred early on Sunday morning in the sleepy town of Newcastle, County Down, upsetting the peace. At Burrendale Park Close, a woman, her teenage daughter, and a sleeping baby granddaughter were held at gunpoint. The alleged crime, which occurred around 1:45 a.m., has resulted in a 33-year-old man being charged with a slew of offenses, punctuating the peaceful silence of the night with a tale of terror that resonated throughout the town.

A Crime in the Quiet

According to the woman’s report, two men trespassed into her home through the front door. One of the intruders, face hidden beneath a balaclava, allegedly brandished what seemed to be a weapon concealed in a white bag or pillowcase. The weapon was pressed against the woman’s chest as the intruder demanded money. A chilling threat of shooting accompanied the demand, instilling fear and helplessness in the woman and her family.

Threats, Assault, but No Theft

The ordeal escalated when the woman claimed she was physically assaulted, thrown onto the sofa by her hair, and threatened with shooting. Yet, despite the threats and intimidation, the intruders left empty-handed. No money was taken from the house, and the perpetrators vanished into the night, heading in the direction of Dundrum Road.

From Suspect to Accused

The 33-year-old man, now in custody, faces a slew of charges that include aggravated burglary with intent to steal, threats to kill, two counts of common assault, possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and threats to damage property. As the echoes of the crime still resound in the local community, the suspect is scheduled to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 January, where the wheels of justice will begin to turn.

Courts & Law Crime United Kingdom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

