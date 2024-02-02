New York's Cannabis Licensing Process Faces Criticism and Legal Challenges

In a significant development, the Office of Cannabis Management's (OCM) licensing process for the budding cannabis industry in New York is under fire. Stakeholders, including legacy operators, minority women, and industry consultants, have raised concerns over the OCM's selection methodology. The introduction of a lottery system, designed to assign queue numbers for application review, has been the focal point of these concerns.

Opaque Lottery System Triggers Legal Challenges

The lottery system introduced by the OCM has been criticized as opaque and has triggered lawsuits from applicants who feel disadvantaged by the process. This system, which was meant to streamline the review process, has instead become a controversial issue, prompting legal action from disgruntled applicants.

Changes in Rules and Unsettling Discrepancies

Adding fuel to the fire, the OCM has been accused of changing the selection rules at the eleventh hour and providing unclear guidelines on property control for applicants. The ongoing controversy has also been exacerbated by discrepancies in the number of licenses projected to be issued, and the OCM's alleged inconsistencies in adhering to its own guidelines.

Halted Cannabis Rollout & Governor's Disapproval

In the latest turn of events, a New York State Supreme Court judge is contemplating an injunction to put a halt to the cannabis rollout due to these issues. The situation has also reached the Governor's desk, with Governor Kathy Hochul publically acknowledging the rollout as a "disaster". This comment comes amidst escalating conflicts between the Cannabis Control Board and OCM leadership.

Legacy operator Christian Torres, who applied for a microbusiness license, voiced his frustration and lack of faith in the industry's success due to these complications. Meanwhile, Governor Hochul criticized the rollout for its proliferation of illegal retailers and delays in opening licensed stores. Hochul expressed her discontent with the slow approval process for retail licenses and blamed the law's lack of enforcement mechanisms and slow paths to legal sales. Despite these setbacks, the Governor emphasized the need for enhanced enforcement powers and collaboration with the legislature to create a more equitable cannabis industry in New York.