New York Supreme Court Dismisses Defamation Lawsuit Involving Michael J. Khader

Westchester County's New York Supreme Court has pronounced a decisive ruling on a high-profile defamation lawsuit. The plaintiff, Michael J. Khader, had launched the legal battle against a host of defendants, including Hezi Aris, Hezi Media Inc., Mike Spano, Rosanne Gallego, Committee for a Better Yonkers, Pasquale Mondesando, Rose Press Inc., Rose Press II, Ron Matten, and unnamed individuals, referred to as John and Jane Doe 1-16.

The Court's Judgment

The court's ruling has dismissed the lawsuit on various grounds. A key defendant, Rosanne Gallego, saw her motion to dismiss the lawsuit granted. The court's decision was based on the failure to state a cause of action and the lack of substantial evidence to support the allegations of false statements made with either knowledge or reckless disregard of their falsity.

Implications for Unincorporated Associations

The Committee for a Better Yonkers, another defendant in the case, also had its motion to dismiss granted. The court's decision was rooted in the failure to allege that every member of the unincorporated association had authorized wrongful conduct. This ruling sets a precedent in aligning with the Martin rule, which bars actions against unincorporated associations based on the actions of individual members.

Dismissal of Claims against Mike Spano

Focusing on the defendant Mike Spano, his motion to dismiss the tort claims was granted due to the plaintiff's failure to serve a notice of claim. In addition, Spano's motion to dismiss the 42 U.S.C. §1983 claim was also granted. The court ruled in Spano's favor, stating there was no alleged state imposed burden or alteration of status or rights, which resulted in the failure to state a cause of action.