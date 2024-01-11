en English
Courts & Law

New York Man on Trial for Accidental Driveway Shooting: A Defective Firearm in Question

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
New York Man on Trial for Accidental Driveway Shooting: A Defective Firearm in Question

The trial of 66-year-old Kevin Monahan from Fort Edward, New York, commenced amidst a flurry of anticipation and intrigue. Monahan stands accused of second-degree murder, stemming from the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis. The incident, which unfolded when Gillis and her friends, inadvertently entered Monahan’s driveway while lost, has sparked a heated debate, drawing parallels with a similar case in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Fatal Misunderstanding

Gillis, in her quest to locate a particular house, made an ill-fated turn into Monahan’s property. The resultant chain of events led to her being shot in the neck, a wound that proved fatal. The prosecution, spearheaded by Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris, argues that Monahan recklessly caused Gillis’ death and subsequently provided false information to law enforcement officials.

Defense Claims Accident

Attorney Arthur Frost, representing Monahan, painted a contrasting picture. The defense claims that the shooting wasn’t malicious, but a tragic accident resulting from Monahan stumbling and a defective firearm discharging upon impact with the ground. Furthermore, they describe Monahan as an elderly man who felt threatened by the sudden arrival of strangers at his secluded residence.

Defective Firearm and Additional Charges

The jury heard that police tests supported the defense’s claim of a defective firearm, as it was found to discharge when dropped. This adds a complex layer to the unfolding trial. Monahan also faces additional charges of reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence. He has been incarcerated since the incident in April, awaiting the trial that is now underway. The case continues to draw significant attention due to its unusual circumstances and its potential implications for future cases of similar nature.

Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

