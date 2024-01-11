en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

New York Commission Calls for Removal of Town Justice over Misconduct

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
New York Commission Calls for Removal of Town Justice over Misconduct

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, in an unprecedented move, has recommended the removal of Randy A. Hall, a town justice in Dickinson, Broome County.

The 68-year-old justice, who has been holding the position since 2022, faces a slew of allegations including sexual harassment, abuse of power, inappropriate behavior, and prejudging the guilt of defendants. Hall, who is not an attorney, has further been accused of making unsuitable posts on social media platforms.

Unfit for the Bench

The Commission’s Administrator, Robert H. Tembeckjian, has been vocal about his stance on the matter, stating that a judge who denigrates women and undermines public confidence in the courts has no place on the bench. The decision to recommend Hall’s removal is a direct response to these allegations, and if upheld, would cut short his term scheduled to end on December 31, 2025.

A Trail of Misconduct

Various incidents have been cited to substantiate the allegations against Hall. These include inappropriate comments both within and outside of the courtroom, making a mockery of sexual harassment training, and asserting his judicial office during a personal dispute at a service station. Hall’s disregard for the ethical obligations of a judge was further highlighted by his failure to participate in the Commission’s proceedings or appear for oral arguments.

The Road Ahead

As per the procedure, Hall has been given 30 days to either accept the decision or file an appeal. If he chooses to remain silent, he will be automatically removed from office. The recommendation by the Commission marks a significant development that could potentially set a precedent for future misconduct cases within the judicial system. The ball is now in Hall’s court to respond to these serious allegations that threaten to end his career prematurely.

0
Courts & Law United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
36 seconds ago
Nine-member Dacoit Gang Apprehended by Nellore Police: Stolen Goods Worth Rs 90.58 Lakh Recovered
In a significant stride against crime, the police in Nellore have successfully dismantled a dacoit gang consisting of nine members and in the process, recovered stolen goods valued at an estimated Rs 90.58 lakh. The loot comprised of 1,758 grams of gold ornaments, valued at a staggering Rs 88.28 lakh and a cash amount of
Nine-member Dacoit Gang Apprehended by Nellore Police: Stolen Goods Worth Rs 90.58 Lakh Recovered
Alberto Davis Steps Up as Police Chief in Houston, Emphasizing Training and Technology
15 mins ago
Alberto Davis Steps Up as Police Chief in Houston, Emphasizing Training and Technology
High Court Orders Review of Departmental Punishment for Acquitted Officer
27 mins ago
High Court Orders Review of Departmental Punishment for Acquitted Officer
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
5 mins ago
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
Virginia Beach Dispute Call Escalates to Officer-Involved Shooting
5 mins ago
Virginia Beach Dispute Call Escalates to Officer-Involved Shooting
Missing Temple Ornaments Stir Controversy in Srikakulam
10 mins ago
Missing Temple Ornaments Stir Controversy in Srikakulam
Latest Headlines
World News
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
23 seconds
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
27 seconds
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
28 seconds
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
34 seconds
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
38 seconds
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
40 seconds
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
Thrilling High School Hockey Game: Warriors Triumph over Red Rangers
41 seconds
Thrilling High School Hockey Game: Warriors Triumph over Red Rangers
Abby Pohlkamp Leads St. Scholastica to Back-to-back Victories
43 seconds
Abby Pohlkamp Leads St. Scholastica to Back-to-back Victories
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Giants
45 seconds
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Giants
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app