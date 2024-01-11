New York Commission Calls for Removal of Town Justice over Misconduct

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, in an unprecedented move, has recommended the removal of Randy A. Hall, a town justice in Dickinson, Broome County.

The 68-year-old justice, who has been holding the position since 2022, faces a slew of allegations including sexual harassment, abuse of power, inappropriate behavior, and prejudging the guilt of defendants. Hall, who is not an attorney, has further been accused of making unsuitable posts on social media platforms.

Unfit for the Bench

The Commission’s Administrator, Robert H. Tembeckjian, has been vocal about his stance on the matter, stating that a judge who denigrates women and undermines public confidence in the courts has no place on the bench. The decision to recommend Hall’s removal is a direct response to these allegations, and if upheld, would cut short his term scheduled to end on December 31, 2025.

A Trail of Misconduct

Various incidents have been cited to substantiate the allegations against Hall. These include inappropriate comments both within and outside of the courtroom, making a mockery of sexual harassment training, and asserting his judicial office during a personal dispute at a service station. Hall’s disregard for the ethical obligations of a judge was further highlighted by his failure to participate in the Commission’s proceedings or appear for oral arguments.

The Road Ahead

As per the procedure, Hall has been given 30 days to either accept the decision or file an appeal. If he chooses to remain silent, he will be automatically removed from office. The recommendation by the Commission marks a significant development that could potentially set a precedent for future misconduct cases within the judicial system. The ball is now in Hall’s court to respond to these serious allegations that threaten to end his career prematurely.