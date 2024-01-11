en English
Courts & Law

NY Attorney General Files $370 Million Lawsuit Against Trump Family

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
NY Attorney General Files $370 Million Lawsuit Against Trump Family

Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, has launched a seismic legal offensive against former President Donald J. Trump and his family, seeking a staggering $370 million in damages. This substantial action is rooted in allegations of the Trump family artificially inflating the value of their real estate assets for personal financial gain.

Allegations of Inflated Assets

The lawsuit contends that the Trump family engaged in a decade-long scheme of fraudulent acts and misrepresentation to inflate Trump’s net worth, thereby securing favorable loan terms. This case emerged from a partial summary judgment that concluded Trump had submitted fraudulent valuations for his assets. The civil fraud trial, taking place in the heart of New York, involves not just the former President, but also his sons and top Trump Organization executives.

Trump’s Defense and Criticism

While not permitted to offer a formal closing argument, Trump seized the opportunity to speak in court, launching a tirade of attacks, alluding to political motivations behind the trial. This move was swiftly curtailed by the presiding judge. The defense’s expert witness, set to undergo cross-examination by state attorneys, is expected to play a pivotal role in the proceedings.

Implications Beyond the Courtroom

The case, spearheaded by the New York Attorney General, reflects an ongoing scrutiny and judicial pursuit of the Trump family’s business dealings, particularly concerning their real estate portfolio. The legal implications of this case reach far beyond the courtroom, bearing significant impacts on tax, loan, and economic practices. The pursuit of such a massive sum in damages underscores the severity of the alleged misconduct, casting prolonged legal shadows over the Trump family post-presidency.

Courts & Law United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

