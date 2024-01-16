New Mexico Supreme Court: Tribal Courts to Adjudicate Casino Lawsuits

In a landmark decision, the New Mexico Supreme Court has proclaimed that tribal courts, not state courts, hold the jurisdiction over personal injury and property damage lawsuits against Native American casinos. This ruling draws the curtain on a long-standing dispute triggered by a lawsuit in 2016, wherein an electrical company employee claimed severe injuries sustained at the Pojoaque Pueblo's casino.

The Journey to Supreme Court

The legal journey began when a lower court dismissed the case, a decision subsequently reversed by the state Court of Appeals. This series of events propelled the tribe to seek a definitive answer from the state Supreme Court, leading to the current, pivotal ruling.

Legality and Precedents

The Supreme Court's ruling mirrors federal decisions that have previously invalidated a clause in tribal-state gambling agreements. This clause previously waived tribal sovereign immunity, thereby enabling state courts to assume jurisdiction over specific damage claims. The recent ruling, however, prevents this from happening. Notably, these federal lawsuits included an alcohol over-serving claim at Santa Ana Pueblo's casino and a slip-and-fall incident at the Navajo Nation's casino.

Implications and Reactions

Commenting on the verdict, Attorney Richard Hughes, who represents Santa Ana and Santa Clara pueblos, along with seven other pueblos, touted the ruling as a significant victory in a battle spanning two decades to maintain tribal sovereignty in legal matters. Critics argue that plaintiffs could be disadvantaged by having cases in tribal court. However, proponents, including Hughes, insist that tribal courts are fully equipped to adjudicate such disputes fairly. The New Mexico Trial Lawyers Association has yet to provide a comment on the decision.