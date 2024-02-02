New Jersey Township Rescinds Parking Violations: Residents Allowed to Park in Driveways

On an otherwise ordinary Monday, homeowners in Eleanor Terrace, Union Township, New Jersey, were met with an unexpected nuisance. They received violation notices from the township, threatening legal action if they continued to park in their own driveways. The puzzling notices informed homeowners that they were not allowed to park in sections of their double-wide driveways in front of their home's door. This perplexing regulation seemed to flout logic and sparked widespread confusion and frustration in the community.

Historical Ordinance Sparks Controversy

The driveways in question predate the current ordinance that prohibits parking in front of a home if it's not a driveway. Consequently, these homes should have been exempt, or grandfathered in, from the present regulation. However, the violation notices cast a shadow of doubt over this exemption, leaving homeowners in a state of uncertainty and worry. The incident ignited a firestorm among the homeowners, one of whom took to Facebook to voice their concerns, highlighting the absurdity of the situation.

Township Acknowledges Error

However, within a few days, the township issued another notice, this time rescinding the previous one. Homeowners were once again allowed to park in their driveways. Township Administrator Don Travisano came forward, explaining that a code enforcement inspector had likely missed a step in the process. The erroneous violation was issued after an anonymous phone complaint, an oversight that led to the widespread confusion.

The Importance of Owning Up

Travisano emphasized the importance of acknowledging the mistake, rather than leaving the residents in a state of uncertainty. He assured that the township owned up to the error and corrected it promptly. In these times, where trust in public institutions is vital, such transparency is a welcome gesture. As the dust settles on Eleanor Terrace, the residents can once again park in peace, their rights to their driveways restored.