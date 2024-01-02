New Illinois Law Strengthens Rights of Gender Violence Survivors in the Workplace

Illinois has ushered in the New Year with a landmark law aimed at amplifying the voices of gender violence survivors in the workplace. Effective from January 1, the law, introduced by State Rep. Will Guzzardi, empowers survivors to sue their employers for negligence in handling gender-related violence. The legislation was passed unanimously in the Senate and with a significant majority in the House, before being signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker in July.

Employers Held Accountable

This law is a breakthrough in holding employers accountable for failing to supervise, train, or monitor employees who commit acts of gender-related violence, or for not taking remedial action after being made aware of alleged misconduct. It addresses systemic issues of sexual violence in the workplace, where employers have previously shown indifference. Bridget Duignan, an attorney who represents female ex-lifeguards suing the Chicago Park District for sexual misconduct, has argued that the previous Gender Violence Act of 2003 was insufficient in holding employers liable.

Clearer Guidelines for Survivors

The new law provides clearer guidelines for survivors, potentially making it easier to obtain financial compensation from employers. It extends the limitation period to four years for adults and up to four years after turning 18 for minors to sue an employer. This is a significant extension from the previous timeframe and provides survivors with more opportunity to come forward.

Concerns Over Economic Impact

While the law has been hailed as a significant step forward, it has also attracted criticism. Rep. Dan Ugaste has voiced concerns that the law might harm the economy by encouraging lawsuits and hindering business growth. However, proponents of the law argue that the economic implications are outweighed by the need for justice for survivors of gender violence.