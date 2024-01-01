en English
Courts & Law

New Criminal Laws Face Challenge in India’s Supreme Court

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
A seismic shift in India’s legal landscape is currently being challenged in the highest echelons of judicial power. A petition has been lodged in the Supreme Court, taking to task the enactment of three fresh sets of laws designed to revamp the country’s penal codes. These laws, which were granted assent by President Droupadi Murmu, have sparked a contentious debate revolving around the legal system’s effectiveness and the democratic process.

Unearthing the Laws and the Challenge

The laws in question – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) – were given the green light during the winter session of the parliament. They replace the aged British colonial era laws – Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act (IEA) of 1872. However, their arrival has not been without controversy, with the petition alleging that they are riddled with ‘defects and discrepancies’.

The Course of Enactment

The enactment of these laws was marked by a conspicuous absence of the customary parliamentary debate. The petition points out that this significant legislative change was effected while a significant portion of the Members of Parliament were under suspension, raising questions about the democratic process underpinning the laws’ inception.

Under the Legal Microscope

The Delhi-based lawyer behind the petition, Vishal Tiwari, claims that these new laws continue to oppress the freedoms of the citizen. The plea calls for the formation of an expert committee, helmed by a former Supreme Court judge, with its ranks filled by judges and senior advocates. This committee’s task would be to examine the viability of the three new criminal laws, casting a legal microscope over their every provision and implication.

Courts & Law Science & Technology United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

