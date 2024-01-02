NCLAT Rules Barter Agreements Do Not Constitute Operational Debt Under IBC

In a recent ruling, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) added a new dimension to the understanding of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). The tribunal examined a case between M/s. AG8 Ventures Ltd. and M/s D. B. Corp Ltd., which centered around a Barter Agreement for an advertising campaign. The case further highlights the interplay between cash and barter components in agreements and their implications on insolvency proceedings.

A Look at the Dispute

The dispute involved a Barter Agreement between M/s. AG8 Ventures Ltd. and M/s D. B. Corp Ltd. for an extensive advertising campaign, which included a mix of cash and barter components. M/s D. B. Corp Ltd. filed an application to initiate CIRP based on the barter component of the agreement. While the application was initially accepted by the NCLT, Indore bench, it faced challenges from the Real Estate Regulation Authority (RERA) and a Homebuyers’ Association.

The Tribunal’s Ruling

The NCLAT clarified that barter agreements do not fall under the category of operational debt as per the IBC. It emphasized that the code refers to monetary transactions only, and not equivalents like barter. Hence, initiating a CIRP based solely on a barter agreement or transaction is not permissible.

Implications of the Ruling

This decision has far-reaching implications as it offers clarity on the legal approach towards CIRP initiation under Section 9 of the IBC. It helps to prevent potential misuse of the interim moratorium by corporate debtors who might collude to evade obligations imposed by regulatory authorities such as RERA. It is a significant step in ensuring the robustness of insolvency proceedings and protecting the interests of stakeholders.