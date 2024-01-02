en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

NCLAT Rules Barter Agreements Do Not Constitute Operational Debt Under IBC

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
NCLAT Rules Barter Agreements Do Not Constitute Operational Debt Under IBC

In a recent ruling, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) added a new dimension to the understanding of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). The tribunal examined a case between M/s. AG8 Ventures Ltd. and M/s D. B. Corp Ltd., which centered around a Barter Agreement for an advertising campaign. The case further highlights the interplay between cash and barter components in agreements and their implications on insolvency proceedings.

A Look at the Dispute

The dispute involved a Barter Agreement between M/s. AG8 Ventures Ltd. and M/s D. B. Corp Ltd. for an extensive advertising campaign, which included a mix of cash and barter components. M/s D. B. Corp Ltd. filed an application to initiate CIRP based on the barter component of the agreement. While the application was initially accepted by the NCLT, Indore bench, it faced challenges from the Real Estate Regulation Authority (RERA) and a Homebuyers’ Association.

The Tribunal’s Ruling

The NCLAT clarified that barter agreements do not fall under the category of operational debt as per the IBC. It emphasized that the code refers to monetary transactions only, and not equivalents like barter. Hence, initiating a CIRP based solely on a barter agreement or transaction is not permissible.

Implications of the Ruling

This decision has far-reaching implications as it offers clarity on the legal approach towards CIRP initiation under Section 9 of the IBC. It helps to prevent potential misuse of the interim moratorium by corporate debtors who might collude to evade obligations imposed by regulatory authorities such as RERA. It is a significant step in ensuring the robustness of insolvency proceedings and protecting the interests of stakeholders.

0
Business Courts & Law India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa

By BNN Correspondents

Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers

By Justice Nwafor

SoundHound AI: A Potential Game-Changer in the Voice AI Landscape

By Rizwan Shah

tMedia Consulting Launches AI-Driven Lead Generation Program

By BNN Correspondents

Gas and LNG Markets Show Signs of Recovery Amid Lingering Fears of Ins ...
@Business · 46 seconds
Gas and LNG Markets Show Signs of Recovery Amid Lingering Fears of Ins ...
heart comment 0
Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Hit Near 30-Year High Amid Steep Vehicle Prices and High Interest Rates

By BNN Correspondents

Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Hit Near 30-Year High Amid Steep Vehicle Prices and High Interest Rates
FuelCell Energy Inc: Stock Fluctuations and Financial Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

FuelCell Energy Inc: Stock Fluctuations and Financial Outlook
Record Christmas Trading for Aldi and Lidl Fuels Optimism for Retail Sector

By Dil Bar Irshad

Record Christmas Trading for Aldi and Lidl Fuels Optimism for Retail Sector
S&P 500’s Remarkable Rally in 2023: A Precedent for 2024?

By BNN Correspondents

S&P 500's Remarkable Rally in 2023: A Precedent for 2024?
Latest Headlines
World News
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
16 seconds
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
23 seconds
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
41 seconds
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
41 seconds
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
45 seconds
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
46 seconds
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings
50 seconds
James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings
Fletcher Holman Set for Premier League Move Following Impressive Season
1 min
Fletcher Holman Set for Premier League Move Following Impressive Season
Baltimore Orioles' Search for a Starting Pitcher: An Unexpected Trade on the Horizon?
1 min
Baltimore Orioles' Search for a Starting Pitcher: An Unexpected Trade on the Horizon?
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app