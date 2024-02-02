NCLA Challenges ATF's Bump Stock Rule in Supreme Court

The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) is taking up arms against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' (ATF) Bump Stock Final Rule in the Supreme Court case, Garland v. Cargill. The ATF's Final Rule, which classified bump stocks as machine guns, is a stark reversal from its previous stance that firearms equipped with these devices were legal.

ATF's Rule Change Challenged

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit previously invalidated this rule. The NCLA, representing Texas gun shop owner and Army veteran Michael Cargill, contends that the ATF overstepped its authority by broadening the criminal scope of a statute administratively. Bump stocks, attachments added to semi-automatic weapons to make them fire more rapidly, were considered legal until the ATF's reclassification.

Widespread Support for the Challenge

The case has attracted significant attention, with 13 amicus curiae briefs filed by U.S. Senators, law professors, civil liberties groups, and policy research organizations. These briefs underscore concerns such as the Rule of Lenity, the criminalization of law-abiding citizens, and the doctrine of Chevron deference. Groups like the Gun Owners of America and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have filed amicus briefs, arguing that the ATF's rule exemplifies regulatory overreach and conflicts with the Second Amendment.

Supreme Court to Hear Case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments presented by former Texas Solicitor-General Jonathan Mitchell on February 28. The NCLA, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by legal scholar Philip Hamburger, is committed to combatting violations by the Administrative State and safeguarding constitutional freedoms. The court's decision, expected before the current term ends in June, will determine whether bump stocks are considered 'machine guns' as defined by Title 26 of the United States Code. This case also raises the question of ATF's authority to interpret federal law, especially laws imposing criminal liabilities, which has divided the lower courts.