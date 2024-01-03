en English
Courts & Law

Navigating Court Dates in Arizona: An Insight into the Justice System

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
When it comes to the pursuit of justice, knowledge is power. In Arizona, that power is placed in the hands of individuals who need to check their court dates. With a few clicks and keystrokes on the Arizona Judicial Branch website, Arizonians can access crucial court case information. Keeping in mind the importance of transparency in the justice system, the web portal caters to the public’s right to know.

Public Access to Court Case Information

The “Public Access to Court Case Information” page on the Arizona Judicial Branch website acts as a gatekeeper, requiring individuals to enter their first and last name, along with their date of birth, to access case details. From there, they can choose to cast a wide net by searching all available courts or narrow their focus to a specific one if known. The resulting case list serves up a buffet of information, with each case number being a gateway to the court’s contact details. For further information about the court date, individuals are encouraged to call the court directly.

Additional Resources

Beyond the state’s judicial branch database, the Arizona Bar Foundation provides another valuable tool—a compilation of court calendar websites for many Arizona courts. However, it’s worth noting that some courts, such as those in Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Paradise Valley, and Tempe, as well as the Justice Courts of Maricopa County, do not list their cases in this database. For cases heard in Maricopa County Superior Court, individuals can directly visit the court’s website. Here, they can choose the applicable court case type and search by name, case number, or initials and date of birth. The resulting case history page features a “Case Calendar” section, which includes the date and time of the court date, and the name of the presiding judge.

Assistance for Non-English Speakers

The Arizona Supreme Court extends its hand to people with limited English proficiency, offering links to Spanish forms and working on translating other vital forms. The state’s commitment to inclusivity is also evident in Maricopa County’s provision of Spanish versions of forms for the Superior Court. However, Yavapai County may not accept all forms sourced from Maricopa County.

As of now, the courthouse in Arizona is fully open, and streaming hearings to the public is no longer mandatory for all civil and criminal cases. The decision to stream a hearing is left to the judge’s discretion. If the hearing isn’t broadcast, there will be no audio available on YouTube. To find out about case availability, individuals can contact Case Management Services at (520)724-4200.

In a recent case, former University of Arizona basketball player, Chance Comanche, admitted to strangling Marayna Rodgers before a Nevada Judge and waived the right to address bail at a later date. Comanche and his ex-girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, stand accused of involvement in Rodgers’ disappearance, whose remains were later discovered in a Nevada desert. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 8.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

