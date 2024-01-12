Nacchtar Singh Sentenced to a Decade Behind Bars for Drug Smuggling

In a significant legal verdict, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has sentenced Nacchtar Singh, a resident of Phallewal village in Jodhan, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The ruling stemmed from Singh’s involvement in drug smuggling—a grim reflection of a broader, unyielding drug crisis sweeping the nation.

Caught in the Act

Singh was apprehended while attempting to pass intoxicating tablets to his son, who was already incarcerated for a separate criminal case. The police seized 230 tablets during this exchange, marking a hard-earned victory in the relentless war against drugs. While such incidents occur with disconcerting frequency, each successful apprehension underscores the law enforcement’s commitment to combating this societal scourge.

Conviction Despite Claims of Innocence

Despite his assertions of innocence and claims of being falsely implicated by the police, the evidence presented in court painted a different picture. The case against Singh was registered on November 19, 2019, at the Division No 5 police station under Section 22 of the NDPS Act. The testimony and material exhibits presented during the trial were compelling enough to secure Singh’s conviction.

Beyond the Verdict: A Heavier Fine

In addition to the decade-long prison term, Singh has also been slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 1 lakh. This financial penalty signifies a stern message from the judiciary—a message that illicit drug activities will not only lead to significant prison time but also bear substantial financial consequences.

As the gavel fell in the court of Judge Shiv Mohan Garg, it echoed far beyond the confines of the courtroom, reaffirming the commitment of the justice system to curb the menace of drug trafficking and signaling a warning to those who dare tread this perilous path.