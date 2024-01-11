en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

N2.7 Billion Fraud Case: Lagos Couple’s Trial Adjourned to February 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
N2.7 Billion Fraud Case: Lagos Couple’s Trial Adjourned to February 2024

In a dramatic court session in Lagos, Nigeria, Ruth and Oriyomi Idowu, a couple embroiled in a N2.7 billion fraud case, found themselves in the unyielding gaze of Justice Mojisola Dada at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja. The couple, along with their businesses, were slapped with a 20-count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a litany of offenses, including obtaining money by false pretense, money laundering, stealing, retention of stolen property, and forgery.

Allegations of Deceit and Money Laundering

The prosecution alleges that the couple and their businesses made false claims of possessing legitimate Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) from vendors. Their purported scheme, according to the charges, was to defraud Creditpro Business Support Services Ltd of a staggering N2.7 billion. Further allegations suggest they utilized N10 million from these ill-gotten funds to buy a GLK Benz, masking the illegal origin of the money.

Stalled Proceedings and Future Expectations

During the court session on Wednesday, the wheels of justice ground to a halt. The prosecution was unable to proceed due to the absence of a witness, leading to an apology from the prosecution counsel, A.O. Mohammed. The defense, headed by Babatunde Ogala SAN and James Alara, expressed readiness for the trial but noted the delay was due to the prosecution. The hearing was subsequently postponed by Justice Dada until February 2, 2024.

The adjournment of this high-profile case till February 2, 2024, adds another chapter to the narrative. As the Idowus wait, so does a nation, for the scales of Justice Dada to tip towards a verdict. The question remains: will the couple be found guilty, or will they walk free from the charges leveled against them?

0
Courts & Law Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
8 mins ago
Ex-Arizona Prisons Chief, Charles Ryan, to be Sentenced for Disorderly Conduct
Former Arizona prisons chief, Charles Ryan, is set to be sentenced on Thursday after entering a no contest plea to a charge of disorderly conduct. This falls from a 2022 incident in which he discharged a firearm within his residence in Tempe, Arizona, and pointed the weapon at two police officers during a subsequent standoff
Ex-Arizona Prisons Chief, Charles Ryan, to be Sentenced for Disorderly Conduct
Demystifying the Court Process for Financial Settlements in Divorce
16 mins ago
Demystifying the Court Process for Financial Settlements in Divorce
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
21 mins ago
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
Former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin Challenges MACC Probe with Judicial Review
9 mins ago
Former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin Challenges MACC Probe with Judicial Review
Probation Officers Suspended in Los Angeles County: Alleged Misconduct at Juvenile Hall
14 mins ago
Probation Officers Suspended in Los Angeles County: Alleged Misconduct at Juvenile Hall
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
14 mins ago
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
Latest Headlines
World News
Victor Osimhen Open to Chelsea Move, Tottenham Hotspur Eyes New Signings
1 min
Victor Osimhen Open to Chelsea Move, Tottenham Hotspur Eyes New Signings
Northern Iowa Triumphs over Illinois-Chicago in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Northern Iowa Triumphs over Illinois-Chicago in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
3 mins
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
Karnataka Government Cracks Down on Illegal Prenatal Gender Determination
3 mins
Karnataka Government Cracks Down on Illegal Prenatal Gender Determination
Drone Soccer: A Game-Changing Debut at CES 2024
3 mins
Drone Soccer: A Game-Changing Debut at CES 2024
Nationals MP Criticizes Murray-Darling Basin Plan, Links It to Victorian Floods
4 mins
Nationals MP Criticizes Murray-Darling Basin Plan, Links It to Victorian Floods
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season
5 mins
Fremantle Dockers Coach Backs Darcy and Fyfe Ahead of New Season
A Kaleidoscope of Developments: Traversing the Philippine Sectoral Landscape
6 mins
A Kaleidoscope of Developments: Traversing the Philippine Sectoral Landscape
Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches
6 mins
Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app