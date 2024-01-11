N2.7 Billion Fraud Case: Lagos Couple’s Trial Adjourned to February 2024

In a dramatic court session in Lagos, Nigeria, Ruth and Oriyomi Idowu, a couple embroiled in a N2.7 billion fraud case, found themselves in the unyielding gaze of Justice Mojisola Dada at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja. The couple, along with their businesses, were slapped with a 20-count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a litany of offenses, including obtaining money by false pretense, money laundering, stealing, retention of stolen property, and forgery.

Allegations of Deceit and Money Laundering

The prosecution alleges that the couple and their businesses made false claims of possessing legitimate Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) from vendors. Their purported scheme, according to the charges, was to defraud Creditpro Business Support Services Ltd of a staggering N2.7 billion. Further allegations suggest they utilized N10 million from these ill-gotten funds to buy a GLK Benz, masking the illegal origin of the money.

Stalled Proceedings and Future Expectations

During the court session on Wednesday, the wheels of justice ground to a halt. The prosecution was unable to proceed due to the absence of a witness, leading to an apology from the prosecution counsel, A.O. Mohammed. The defense, headed by Babatunde Ogala SAN and James Alara, expressed readiness for the trial but noted the delay was due to the prosecution. The hearing was subsequently postponed by Justice Dada until February 2, 2024.

The adjournment of this high-profile case till February 2, 2024, adds another chapter to the narrative. As the Idowus wait, so does a nation, for the scales of Justice Dada to tip towards a verdict. The question remains: will the couple be found guilty, or will they walk free from the charges leveled against them?