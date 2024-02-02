Muslim Leaders Seek Presidential Audience Over Gyanvapi Mosque Controversy

In a recent development, the Muslim community's leading figures in India have decided to convene with President Draupadi Murmu over their mounting concerns about a string of court verdicts, with a particular emphasis on the Gyanvapi Mosque case. They warn that such judgments jeopardize the nation's dignity and the impartiality of its judicial and administrative systems.

Decisions Sparking Controversy

The leaders expressed their intent to voice their concerns not only to the President but also to the Chief Justice of India. They argue that recent court decisions have been instigating negative sentiments among minorities and oppressed classes, thus threatening communal harmony. The actions taken regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque, in which worship was initiated on the lower floor by fitting an iron grill and placing idols despite the court's seven-day allowance for these arrangements, were particularly condemned.

Critical Eye on Judicial Impartiality

The community leaders dispute the court's decision, alleging it to be based on unfounded arguments and executed on the last day of the district judge's service, thereby denying the Muslim party the chance to appeal. They also criticized the unilateral unveiling of an archaeological survey report by the Hindu side, a report yet to be confirmed in court. These leaders have expressed concern over the Supreme Court's silence on the 1991 Law on Places of Worship, which they deem crucial to preserving India's secular fabric.

Suspicions of Sectarian Influence

There are growing fears that the judiciary is becoming biased. This apprehension is echoed by Senior Advocate Dushant Dave, who regards the courts as being swayed by sectarian views. The press conference, attended by prominent Muslim leaders, offered a platform to voice these concerns. Among the attendees were Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, Maulana Asghar Imam Mehdi, Maulana Syed Asad Mahmood Madani, Malik Mutasim Khan Sahib, Asaduddin Owaisi, Maulana Mufti Makram Ahmad, Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, and Mr. Kamal Farooqui.

In related news, heightened security measures have been implemented in Varanasi in light of the Gyanvapi case. The Muslim side has called for a bandh to protest the order of worship in the Gyanvapi basement, and security forces are in place to maintain peace. The district police commissioner has held a peace committee meeting, and intelligence agencies are continuously assessing the situation in the populated area.